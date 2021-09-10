- Amelia’s Hair Studio, Amelia Thompson, 3950 Sumac Drive, Traverse City
- Rite Mold & Die, Robert Mcalkich, 1610 Spencer Road SE, Kalkaska
- Rite Pressure Washing, Robert Mcalkich III, 1610 Spencer Road SE, Kalkaska
- Next Door Canvas, Shawn Lichty, 321 West 10th St., Traverse City
- Buzz Communications, Josie Robbins, 8005 E. Shore Road, Traverse City
- Jeffrey Taylor Handy Man Service, Jeffrey Taylor, 4436 West Mill Road, Grawn
- SN Purvis Company, Steven Purvis, 3150 Holiday Village Road, Traverse City
- I Do Catering, Kara Austin and Joshua Austin, 1233 Lynn Lane, Traverse City
- Northern Power Equipment, William LaParr, 5510 West County Line Road, Buckley
- Earth Friendly Lawn Care, James Balamucki, 9219 Blackburn Drive, Traverse City
- Ticma Outdoors, John Cunningham, 145 E. 12th St., Traverse City
- Stonefolk, Aaron Dye, 2545 Four Mile Road North, Traverse City
- Alex Brown’s Tours and Adventures, Alex Brown, 1048 Tart Trail Lane, Traverse City
- Old Mission Massage Therapy, Maria McKane, 13795 Seven Hills Road, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 09/10/2021
Mark Urban
Business writer
