  • All-Way’s Construction, Bradley Smith, 5327 Deal Ridge, Williamsburg
  • Quality Craftsman Construction, Travis Reimer, 944 W. Barratt Rd., Kingsley
  • All Seasons Spa Tech, Roy Parker, 2386 Orion, Traverse City
  • AJ’s Cleaning Services, Janelle Fineout and Alyssah Homburd, 5166 Palmer Place, Traverse City
  • Casey’s Carpentry, Casey Defore, 2700 Pinebrook Drive, Traverse City
  • Dena Horvath Law, Dena Horvath, 2537 Old Barn Rd., Traverse City,Mi 49684
  • Eagle Eye Solutions, Jacob Gordon-Dean, 3539 Voice Rd., Kingsley
  • Aero Technology Systems, Joel Sweet, 1202 Londolyn Trail W., Traverse City
  • Laura Ness Academic Advising, Laura Ness, 233 N. Madison St., Traverse City
  • First Home Builders, Julian Habrowski, 246 E. 10th St., Traverse City
  • Pencilmarks Studio, Lynn Stephenson, 15347 Dunn Drive, Traverse City

Tags

Recommended for you