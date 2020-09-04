- All-Way’s Construction, Bradley Smith, 5327 Deal Ridge, Williamsburg
- Quality Craftsman Construction, Travis Reimer, 944 W. Barratt Rd., Kingsley
- All Seasons Spa Tech, Roy Parker, 2386 Orion, Traverse City
- AJ’s Cleaning Services, Janelle Fineout and Alyssah Homburd, 5166 Palmer Place, Traverse City
- Casey’s Carpentry, Casey Defore, 2700 Pinebrook Drive, Traverse City
- Dena Horvath Law, Dena Horvath, 2537 Old Barn Rd., Traverse City,Mi 49684
- Eagle Eye Solutions, Jacob Gordon-Dean, 3539 Voice Rd., Kingsley
- Aero Technology Systems, Joel Sweet, 1202 Londolyn Trail W., Traverse City
- Laura Ness Academic Advising, Laura Ness, 233 N. Madison St., Traverse City
- First Home Builders, Julian Habrowski, 246 E. 10th St., Traverse City
- Pencilmarks Studio, Lynn Stephenson, 15347 Dunn Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 09/04/2020
