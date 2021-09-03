  • Breanne K Design, Breanne Roberts, 1613 Bay Hill Terrace, Traverse City
  • Timber Tree Service, Jeffrey Dupuis, 433 Highview Road, Traverse City
  • Brooklyn’s Pepperoni Rolls, Brooklyn Hall and Megan Hall, 3026 S. Airport Road West, Traverse City
  • Barkers Bites, Michael Barker, 5379 N. Brentwood St., Grawn
  • Svona Kay Designs, Svona Yankle, 4139 Lady Slipper Lane, Traverse City
  • Done Right Concrete & Masonry, Nels Nelson, 11744 Happy Road, Thompsonville
  • T & J Trusted Cleaning Solutions, Patricia Hall, 1839 E. Flamingo Drive, Traverse City
  • Northern Michigan Equine Veterinary Services, Shanti Bhuyan, 3325 Red School Road, Kingsley
  • Home Improvements Plus, Benjamin Shattuck and Stephen Shattuck, 5790 Gleaner Hall Road, Kingsley
  • XSALONCE, Caleb Miller, 1345 Cobblestone Court, Traverse City
  • Morse Guide Services, Stephen Morse, 1133 Dracka Road, Traverse City
  • RT Construction, Richard Trojanowski, 1445 Coyote Xing, Traverse City

