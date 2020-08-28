  • Nicole Westfall Legal Services, Nicole Westfall, 3281 Racquet Club Drive, Suite C, Traverse City
  • Executive Cleaning Services, Angela Hyde, 845 Glenview Lane, Traverse City
  • DW Riegle Associates, Donald Riegle, Jr., 7085 Cherrywood Court, Traverse City
  • Bull Blade, Steven Rademaker and Erickson Alpers, 6035 Boone Road, Traverse City
  • Northwoods Tree Service, Christel Klockes, 9988 Tenor Drive, Interlochen
  • Old School Carpentry, Deborah Stepke, 4751 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
  • Northern Carpentry, Irving Hacker, 7432 Forest Lodge Road, Traverse City
  • Handy Dad Home Repair, Cindi Nguyen, 2990 Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
  • 20/20 Vision Clinic, Amy Mummert, 522 E. Eighth Street, Traverse City
  • III B Farms, Mark Mikowski and Kris Mikowski, 7969 Bates Road, Williamsburg
  • Junk Titan, Mitch Howard, 9904 Tenor Drive, Interlochen