- Nicole Westfall Legal Services, Nicole Westfall, 3281 Racquet Club Drive, Suite C, Traverse City
- Executive Cleaning Services, Angela Hyde, 845 Glenview Lane, Traverse City
- DW Riegle Associates, Donald Riegle, Jr., 7085 Cherrywood Court, Traverse City
- Bull Blade, Steven Rademaker and Erickson Alpers, 6035 Boone Road, Traverse City
- Northwoods Tree Service, Christel Klockes, 9988 Tenor Drive, Interlochen
- Old School Carpentry, Deborah Stepke, 4751 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
- Northern Carpentry, Irving Hacker, 7432 Forest Lodge Road, Traverse City
- Handy Dad Home Repair, Cindi Nguyen, 2990 Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
- 20/20 Vision Clinic, Amy Mummert, 522 E. Eighth Street, Traverse City
- III B Farms, Mark Mikowski and Kris Mikowski, 7969 Bates Road, Williamsburg
- Junk Titan, Mitch Howard, 9904 Tenor Drive, Interlochen
Assumed Names: 08/28/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
