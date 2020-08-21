  • True North Associates, Allan Chrenka, 9711 Londolyn Bluff, Traverse City
  • Olde Town Properties, Richard Sanok and Mary Ellen Sanok, 84 Wakulat Lane, Traverse City
  • Fellows Construction, Frank Fellows, Jr., 638 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Perry Hannah’s Gift, Peg Jonkhoff, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City
  • Apple Cleaning and Home Services, Patricia Burden and Brenda Harris, 1103 W. 18 Road, Mesick
  • Spirals Boutique, Mary Herzog, 123 E. Front St. #2, Traverse City
  • Say Cheese, Sherry Sabotka, 7601 Hampton Circle, Grawn
  • TC Elite Lawn Care, Robert Schrader, 2745 Ray Blvd., Traverse City
  • Rose Bower Co., Rosalie Bower, 3200 Hammond Road East, Traverse City
  • James Lamie Enterprises, James Lamie, 1314 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • A Touch of Healing, Shelby Miller, 3335 W. South Airport Road #6A, Traverse City
  • Lake George Electric, Kevin Foster, 728 Lake George Trail, Traverse City

