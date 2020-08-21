- True North Associates, Allan Chrenka, 9711 Londolyn Bluff, Traverse City
- Olde Town Properties, Richard Sanok and Mary Ellen Sanok, 84 Wakulat Lane, Traverse City
- Fellows Construction, Frank Fellows, Jr., 638 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Perry Hannah’s Gift, Peg Jonkhoff, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City
- Apple Cleaning and Home Services, Patricia Burden and Brenda Harris, 1103 W. 18 Road, Mesick
- Spirals Boutique, Mary Herzog, 123 E. Front St. #2, Traverse City
- Say Cheese, Sherry Sabotka, 7601 Hampton Circle, Grawn
- TC Elite Lawn Care, Robert Schrader, 2745 Ray Blvd., Traverse City
- Rose Bower Co., Rosalie Bower, 3200 Hammond Road East, Traverse City
- James Lamie Enterprises, James Lamie, 1314 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- A Touch of Healing, Shelby Miller, 3335 W. South Airport Road #6A, Traverse City
- Lake George Electric, Kevin Foster, 728 Lake George Trail, Traverse City
assumed names
Assumed Names: 08/21/2020
- Woman struck, killed while jogging
- Homestead's noise ordinance fight hits $37K
- Teen dead, 2 injured in four-wheeler crash
- Testing the Testers: Traverse City company verifies COVID-19 lab results
- Recreational marijuana rules approved
- Grand Traverse board may terminate PACE contract
- Farm-forward: Agritourism venture weds craft drinks, food, market and trail
- Michigan farmers file civil rights suit against MDHHS
- Cleveland Township moves ahead on blighted Sugar Loaf
- Seven in running for TCAPS board seats
