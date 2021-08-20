- Hair-Olds Hair Design, Harold Schmidt, 9672 U.S. 31 South Suite 700, Interlochen
- Quick-E-Recipes, Lyle Rushlow, 10467 Woodwind Drive, Interlochen
- Rennie Orchards-William Alexander Rennie Trust, Amy Wood, 11221 Munro Road, Williamsburg
- Extensive Lawn Maintenance, Todd Wisniewski, 1930 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
- Flawless Finishes Inc., Angel Mariani and Jessica Osborn, 4495 Goldenrod Drive, Traverse City
- Old World Gifts and Furnishing, Maurice Hayden and Jacqueline Hayden, 1899 Rogers Road, Grawn
- Tailored Living at Northern MI, Robert Zimmerman, 1775 M-37 South, Traverse City
- A Better Clean, Jason Gayford, 826 Carver St., Traverse City
- Lake Street Coffee Co., Leslie Elsen, 3126 Silver Hills Lane, Traverse City
- Buckley Camper Rentals, Shannon Splawn, 6330 Schell Road, Buckley
- Mac’s Shack, Shawn McNamara, 1751 Yellow Birch Lane, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 08/20/2021
