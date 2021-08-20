  • Hair-Olds Hair Design, Harold Schmidt, 9672 U.S. 31 South Suite 700, Interlochen
  • Quick-E-Recipes, Lyle Rushlow, 10467 Woodwind Drive, Interlochen
  • Rennie Orchards-William Alexander Rennie Trust, Amy Wood, 11221 Munro Road, Williamsburg
  • Extensive Lawn Maintenance, Todd Wisniewski, 1930 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
  • Flawless Finishes Inc., Angel Mariani and Jessica Osborn, 4495 Goldenrod Drive, Traverse City
  • Old World Gifts and Furnishing, Maurice Hayden and Jacqueline Hayden, 1899 Rogers Road, Grawn
  • Tailored Living at Northern MI, Robert Zimmerman, 1775 M-37 South, Traverse City
  • A Better Clean, Jason Gayford, 826 Carver St., Traverse City
  • Lake Street Coffee Co., Leslie Elsen, 3126 Silver Hills Lane, Traverse City
  • Buckley Camper Rentals, Shannon Splawn, 6330 Schell Road, Buckley
  • Mac’s Shack, Shawn McNamara, 1751 Yellow Birch Lane, Traverse City

