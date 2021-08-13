- Hair By Levi, Levi Wineman, 2058 W South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Leaf Enterprises, Ivan Hoath Iii, 9173 Kingsfield Drive, Kingsley
- SCRC Partners, Rick Campagna, 710 Center St. 101, Traverse City
- The Handy Professor Carpentry & Remodeling, Brody Waybrant, 1169 Gold Court, Traverse City
- Morse Advertising, Stephen Morse, 1133 Dracka Road, Traverse City
- Gregory Moran Wood Floor, Gregory Moran, 1556 Andrew Place, Traverse City
- Amelia Balko Design, Amelia Balko, 2510 Orchard Circle Drive, Apartment 20, Traverse City
- A Splash Of Pineapple, Nicole Sheehan and James Sheehan, 9658 Toni Trail, Interlochen
- Attention To Detail, Joe Gremel, 347 Thousand Oaks Drive, Traverse City
- Waggin’ Tails Walks & Care, Hayley Bergstrom, 2190 Sadie Lane, Grawn
- Country Carpentry And Home Repair, Ken Lardie, 13956 Seven Hills Road, Traverse City
- Peninsula Books, Guy Wood, 451 N Madison, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 08/13/2021
Trending Video
Dan Nielsen
Business Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery plane returns to Michigan airspace
- Sheriff: Torch Lake boat ramp argument leaves woman shot in chest
- Seawind Saga: Pilot who crashed in Lake Michigan had 7 crashes in 7 days
- Hours of public comment have school boards playing a balancing act
- Fire temporarily closes Crystal River Outfitters
- Enter Makwaden: Traverse City man renovates school buses for cross-country adventures
- Fatal car crash cause of Crystal River Outfitters fire
- Defense lawyer: Missouri woman shot gun in self-defense at Torch Lake boat launch
- Long Lake channel proposal prompts outcry
- Youth in crisis: Children in need of better mental health treatment options
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.