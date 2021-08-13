  • Hair By Levi, Levi Wineman, 2058 W South Airport Road, Traverse City
  • Leaf Enterprises, Ivan Hoath Iii, 9173 Kingsfield Drive, Kingsley
  • SCRC Partners, Rick Campagna, 710 Center St. 101, Traverse City
  • The Handy Professor Carpentry & Remodeling, Brody Waybrant, 1169 Gold Court, Traverse City
  • Morse Advertising, Stephen Morse, 1133 Dracka Road, Traverse City
  • Gregory Moran Wood Floor, Gregory Moran, 1556 Andrew Place, Traverse City
  • Amelia Balko Design, Amelia Balko, 2510 Orchard Circle Drive, Apartment 20, Traverse City
  • A Splash Of Pineapple, Nicole Sheehan and James Sheehan, 9658 Toni Trail, Interlochen
  • Attention To Detail, Joe Gremel, 347 Thousand Oaks Drive, Traverse City
  • Waggin’ Tails Walks & Care, Hayley Bergstrom, 2190 Sadie Lane, Grawn
  • Country Carpentry And Home Repair, Ken Lardie, 13956 Seven Hills Road, Traverse City
  • Peninsula Books, Guy Wood, 451 N Madison, Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you