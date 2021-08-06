  • Millennium Painting, Scott Rezendes, 7493 Nessen Road, Karlin
  • Promix Productions, Peter Lathrop, 1376 Duke Hollow, Traverse City
  • Viktor Constriction, Viktor Chekhovskyi, 731 Fitzhugh Drive, Apartment 3, Traverse City
  • Professional Sales, Don Switzer, 19362 Center Road, Traverse City
  • Wilgie’s, Kathy Wilgenhof, 1626 E. Blair Townhall Road, Kingsley
  • Parlin Engineering, William Parlin, 5864 Mabel Road, Williamsburg
  • Birch Hills, Lori Barnard and Robert Peltz, 4572 Paper Birch Lane, Traverse City
  • On Target Marketing, David Barr, 936 Wood Ave., Traverse City
  • Getn-er-done, Paul Morgan, 11089 M-37, Buckley

