- Millennium Painting, Scott Rezendes, 7493 Nessen Road, Karlin
- Promix Productions, Peter Lathrop, 1376 Duke Hollow, Traverse City
- Viktor Constriction, Viktor Chekhovskyi, 731 Fitzhugh Drive, Apartment 3, Traverse City
- Professional Sales, Don Switzer, 19362 Center Road, Traverse City
- Wilgie’s, Kathy Wilgenhof, 1626 E. Blair Townhall Road, Kingsley
- Parlin Engineering, William Parlin, 5864 Mabel Road, Williamsburg
- Birch Hills, Lori Barnard and Robert Peltz, 4572 Paper Birch Lane, Traverse City
- On Target Marketing, David Barr, 936 Wood Ave., Traverse City
- Getn-er-done, Paul Morgan, 11089 M-37, Buckley
Assumed Names: 08/06/2021
Mark Urban
Business writer
