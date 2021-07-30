  • Lincoln/Douglas Process Serving, Mark Freye, 10316 County Road 633, Buckley
  • Tile Concepts, Michael Stalker, 7891 Florey’s Ranch Road, Buckley
  • Magee Lawn Care Solutions, Michael Magee and Robyn Magee, 4662 Violet Lane, Traverse City
  • Bob Trudel Floor Covering, Robert Trudel, 6748 Schell Road, Buckley
  • Mark Putnik’s Christmas Tree Farm, Mark Putnik, 5848 Rennie View Road, Traverse City
  • Shawn’s Boats & Cabins, Shawn Smith, 4162 Lakeview Trail, Traverse City
  • R & B Heating and Cooling, Dan Razo, 914 S. Union St., Traverse City
  • Simple Picture Framing by Sharon, Sharon Leggett, 5920 Boone Road, Traverse City
  • Traverse Construction Co., Nicholas LaFuze and Justin Reynolds, 128 Rose St., Traverse City
  • C&M Designs, Christie Patzer and Megan Patzer, 4206 Williamsburg Road, Williamsburg
  • Michigan North Custom Builders, Andrew Hindle, 821 Barlow St., Traverse City
  • MI Window Cleaning, Andrew Hindle, 821 Barlow St., Traverse City
  • Ron Folkersma DBA, David Folkersma, 1605 David Place, Traverse City
  • Interior Motives, Graden Long, 4867 S. Flamingo Drive, Traverse City
  • Brand X Audio, Robert McClintock Jr., 5376 Mobile Trail West, Traverse City
  • Allstar Construction, Shawn Koon-Nolff, 577 Strohm Road, Traverse City
  • Improper Builds, Christian Croskey, 2118 Cambridge Drive, Traverse City

