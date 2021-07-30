- Lincoln/Douglas Process Serving, Mark Freye, 10316 County Road 633, Buckley
- Tile Concepts, Michael Stalker, 7891 Florey’s Ranch Road, Buckley
- Magee Lawn Care Solutions, Michael Magee and Robyn Magee, 4662 Violet Lane, Traverse City
- Bob Trudel Floor Covering, Robert Trudel, 6748 Schell Road, Buckley
- Mark Putnik’s Christmas Tree Farm, Mark Putnik, 5848 Rennie View Road, Traverse City
- Shawn’s Boats & Cabins, Shawn Smith, 4162 Lakeview Trail, Traverse City
- R & B Heating and Cooling, Dan Razo, 914 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Simple Picture Framing by Sharon, Sharon Leggett, 5920 Boone Road, Traverse City
- Traverse Construction Co., Nicholas LaFuze and Justin Reynolds, 128 Rose St., Traverse City
- C&M Designs, Christie Patzer and Megan Patzer, 4206 Williamsburg Road, Williamsburg
- Michigan North Custom Builders, Andrew Hindle, 821 Barlow St., Traverse City
- MI Window Cleaning, Andrew Hindle, 821 Barlow St., Traverse City
- Ron Folkersma DBA, David Folkersma, 1605 David Place, Traverse City
- Interior Motives, Graden Long, 4867 S. Flamingo Drive, Traverse City
- Brand X Audio, Robert McClintock Jr., 5376 Mobile Trail West, Traverse City
- Allstar Construction, Shawn Koon-Nolff, 577 Strohm Road, Traverse City
- Improper Builds, Christian Croskey, 2118 Cambridge Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 07/30/2021
