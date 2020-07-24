- Gray Beard Crafts, Triston Halvorsen, 6201 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
- TC Electric, Steve Dulude, 3511 Wemple Road, Traverse City
- Kay’s Bookkeeping Service, Kay Ingraham, 5170 Jacks Trail, Traverse City
- East Side Irish, Michael Alanson, 1236 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Old Hundredth Farm, Timothy Scott, 5458 Weaver Road, Kingsley
- Dan Construction, Danylo Yukkno, 304 Peninsula Trail, Traverse City
- Da Shanley Kind, William Shanley, 1632 E. Brentwood St., Grawn
- Sheers, Luann Snider, 8316 Old M-72, Williamsburg
- Take Charge Health, Tammie Baxter, 3843 Jefferson Ave., Traverse City
- TC Outpost, John Sheill, 1228 S. Union St., Traverse City
- West Port Management, Walter Westphal III, 3197 Tamara Circle, Grawn
- William Quinn Carpentry & Art, Jason Woodcox, 9843 Dell Road, Kingsley
- Northern Resource, Keith Bonomo, 226 Washington St., Traverse City
- Fuxstix, Chad Waller, 4240 Lynnwood Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 07/24/2020
