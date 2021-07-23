From Staff Reports
- Grovers Auto, Gerald Grover and Zebulon Grover, 2409 Rice St., Traverse City
- Fresh Start Remodeling, Gavin Fewins and Madison Yeo, 2915 Arborview Drive, Apartment 22, Traverse City
- Platinum Landscaping, Timofey Bakunets, 5299 Blair Townhall Road, Grawn
- Sublimity Decorating & Painting, Gavin Berthume, 2073 Hoosier Valley Road, Traverse City
- Piper’s Project, Kimberly Shumar, 2500 Five Mile Road, Traverse City
- Suzy’s Office Services, Suzette Brege, 724 B Barlow St., Traverse City
- In the Stars Candles, Heather Halt, 226 E. 11th St., Traverse City
- Cora’s Custom Creations & Countertop, Cora Wilson, 404 E. State St., Traverse City
- Silliman Construction, Scott Silliman, 3585 Bunker Hill Road, Suite 401, Acme
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.