- Punzel, Judith Hauser, 8720 County Road 633, Buckley
- Stephanie Miller Costume Designer, Stephanie Miller, 1310 Maggie’s Lane, Kingsley
- Top to Bottom Residential Cleaning, Gail Molby, 2470 Friendship Drive, Traverse City
- Human Writes Ink, Jennifer Weil, 4910 Grayhawk Blvd., Traverse City
- All Custom Painting, Evan Karas, 313 Rose St., Traverse City
- Marc’s Carpet Service, Marc Wood, 2380 W. Carriage Hill Drive, Traverse City
- Millifera Meads and Meadery, Jerrami Miller, 1571 Innwood North, Interlochen
- Tile Guy (The), Robert Wilhelm, 704 Three Mile Road North, Traverse City
- MI Envie, Erica Niewiadomski, 2826 Arborview Drive, Apartment 4, Traverse City
- Daylight Art Studio, Daniel Chester, 5094 S. Colonial Drive, P.O. Box 5324, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 07/17/20
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Health officials announce 44 new COVID-19 cases since Friday; Grand Traverse County now has third most in region
- Investigators: Shopper pulls knife on Meijer worker over face mask enforcement
- Plot twist: Horizon Books isn't closing
- Torch Lake sandbar, Turtle Creek Casino flagged as COVID-19 exposure sites during holiday weekend
- Picture perfect: Image survives complete home demolition
- Public hearing set for Tuesday on 80-lot Torch River RV Park in Antrim County's Milton Township
- Kalkaska County resident dies of COVID-19
- Critics swarm Torch River RV Park public hearing
- Cannabis rules for TC on a roll
- AFC Homes brace their doors against the pandemic
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Health officials announce 44 new COVID-19 cases since Friday; Grand Traverse County now has third most in region
- Investigators: Shopper pulls knife on Meijer worker over face mask enforcement
- Plot twist: Horizon Books isn't closing
- Torch Lake sandbar, Turtle Creek Casino flagged as COVID-19 exposure sites during holiday weekend
- Picture perfect: Image survives complete home demolition
- Public hearing set for Tuesday on 80-lot Torch River RV Park in Antrim County's Milton Township
- Kalkaska County resident dies of COVID-19
- Critics swarm Torch River RV Park public hearing
- Cannabis rules for TC on a roll
- AFC Homes brace their doors against the pandemic
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.