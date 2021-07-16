- GT Builders, Victor Cantu, 845 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Cindy’s Butterfly Garden, Nelson Asper, 1590 River Drive, Traverse City
- Michael Thomas Case Enterprises, Michael Case, 5270 Circle Drive, Traverse City
- Peak Service, Cole Geiger, 225 Cross Country Trail, Traverse City
- What It Do Farm Services, Jeff Manigold, 3117 Old Mission Road., Traverse City
- Lauren Wolf, Lauren Wolf, 565 Boardman View Drive, Traverse City
- Spicer Construction, Todd Spicer, 3813 Altaire Drive, Traverse City
- Terry Gorton Counseling, Terry Gorton, 319 W. 11th St., Traverse City
- Smidgeco Masonry, Jacob Abraham, 1744 Forest Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Speck and Spot(less) Cleaning, Ashley Lebel, 2752 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
- RRM Properties, Tari Rentschler. 3136 Nina Lane, Grawn
- Alumni Petroleum & Resource Management, Marc Borgan, 4138 Garden Court, Traverse City
- La Professional Cleaning, Lisa Carmien, 2190 Gonder Road., Interlochen
- LaFuze Construction Co., Nicholas LaFuze, 1128 Rose St., Traverse City
- Dimar Expressions, Richard Forton, 2149 Arthur Court, Traverse City
- Chris Dinsmoore Custom Painting, Chris Dinsmoore, 642 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 07/16/2021
Tags
Trending Video
Mark Urban
Business writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Carnival ride malfunction shocks festival-goers; viral videos show both terror, bystanders helping
- Fred Goldenberg: Delta variant, when mild, looks like a bad cold
- Goodwill Inn on the front lines
- Taking Flight: Fresh location for Fresh Coast
- RV park permit denied in Torch Lake town; Milton Township tells developer to start over
- Cherry Fest wraps up with high expectations for 2022
- Buckley stays at home with new girls basketball hire
- Opinion: The Line 5 tunnel is a red herring
- 2021 Girls Track and Field All-Region Team
- 2021 Boys Track and Field All-Region Team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.