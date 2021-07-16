  • GT Builders, Victor Cantu, 845 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Cindy’s Butterfly Garden, Nelson Asper, 1590 River Drive, Traverse City
  • Michael Thomas Case Enterprises, Michael Case, 5270 Circle Drive, Traverse City
  • Peak Service, Cole Geiger, 225 Cross Country Trail, Traverse City
  • What It Do Farm Services, Jeff Manigold, 3117 Old Mission Road., Traverse City
  • Lauren Wolf, Lauren Wolf, 565 Boardman View Drive, Traverse City
  • Spicer Construction, Todd Spicer, 3813 Altaire Drive, Traverse City
  • Terry Gorton Counseling, Terry Gorton, 319 W. 11th St., Traverse City
  • Smidgeco Masonry, Jacob Abraham, 1744 Forest Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Speck and Spot(less) Cleaning, Ashley Lebel, 2752 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
  • RRM Properties, Tari Rentschler. 3136 Nina Lane, Grawn
  • Alumni Petroleum & Resource Management, Marc Borgan, 4138 Garden Court, Traverse City
  • La Professional Cleaning, Lisa Carmien, 2190 Gonder Road., Interlochen
  • LaFuze Construction Co., Nicholas LaFuze, 1128 Rose St., Traverse City
  • Dimar Expressions, Richard Forton, 2149 Arthur Court, Traverse City
  • Chris Dinsmoore Custom Painting, Chris Dinsmoore, 642 E. Eighth St., Traverse City

