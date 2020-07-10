- Killian Construction, Casey Bryant, 1002 Barlow St., Traverse City
- Cedar Swamp Ceramics, Lynn Bartholomew, 2787 Four Mile Road, Traverse City
- Turquoise Door (The), Sunya Hobson, 9779 Silny Road, Interlochen
- PK Carriers, Paul Rau, 1963 Sweet Fern Way, Traverse City
- Aesthetics by Caroline, Caroline McManus, 333 E. State St., Suite E, Traverse City
- DR Transportation, Douglas Rudy, Jr., 2800 Arbor View Drive, Apartment #3, Traverse City
- Floating Milestones, Gail Trammell, 4852 Luanne Lane, Traverse City
- Outside the Box Creations, Charlene Largent-Kevwitch and Brian Kevwitch, 4970 Cedar Knoll Drive, Traverse City
- Cinema Edge Productions, Daniel Stanton, 10620 Wildwood Drive, Interlochen
- Endeavor Ag and Energy LLP; owners Ceres Solutions Cooperative, Inc. and Co-Alliance LLP, 6766 E. Traverse Highway, Traverse City
- JR’s Smoke on Wheels, Jeffrey Ransom, 1141 N. East Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
- Raymond Services, Jared Raymond, 525 S. Garfield Ave., Unit F, Traverse City
- Avalon Vintage, Heidi Weston, 9661 Innwood West, Apartment A, Interlochen
- Innovative Building Group, Robert Ferguson, 3515 Kennedy Place, Williamsburg
- Hair & Nails by Rhonda, Rhonda Petrosky, 1122 Carver St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 07/10/20
