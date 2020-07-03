  • Cherry Ridge Orchards, John Holman and Georgia Holman, 13173 Bluff Road, Traverse City
  • BJ Construction, Brendyn Smith, 3773 Vale Drive, Traverse City
  • A Capella, J. Kermit Campbell, 2721 Nelson Road, Traverse City
  • Dapper Dog Mobile
  • Grooming, Mary Thompson, 106 Paul Drive in Traverse City
  • Acme Tool & Die Co., Lewis Griffith, 5181 S. Lautner Road, P.O. Box 208, Acme
  • TechSavvyTC, Susan Savoie, 5980 Cole Drive, Traverse City
  • Tempco Management, J. Dean Templeton, 2436 Field Road, P.O. Box 731, Traverse City

Tags

Recommended for you