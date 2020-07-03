- Cherry Ridge Orchards, John Holman and Georgia Holman, 13173 Bluff Road, Traverse City
- BJ Construction, Brendyn Smith, 3773 Vale Drive, Traverse City
- A Capella, J. Kermit Campbell, 2721 Nelson Road, Traverse City
- Dapper Dog Mobile
- Grooming, Mary Thompson, 106 Paul Drive in Traverse City
- Acme Tool & Die Co., Lewis Griffith, 5181 S. Lautner Road, P.O. Box 208, Acme
- TechSavvyTC, Susan Savoie, 5980 Cole Drive, Traverse City
- Tempco Management, J. Dean Templeton, 2436 Field Road, P.O. Box 731, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 07/03/2020
