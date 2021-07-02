From Staff Reports

  • Ghost Hunting Organization, Jesse Heuser, 9951 Country Pines, Kingsley
  • Fire-Pit Pellets, Michael Storms and Joy Storms, 1401 W. Center Road, Kingsley
  • Ron Howard’s Rock and Tile, Ronald Howard, 5461 M-72 Northwest, Williamsburg
  • Curb Appeal Design Services, Leanne Lindsay, 1453 Chimney Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Cherryland Construction, Chad Masak, 419 Wellington St., Traverse City
  • Clearwater Cleaning, Vincent Schimizzi, 1042 Karla Lane, Traverse City
  • Kenna Remodel & Framing, Joseph Aprill, 4416 Eagle Crest Drive, Williamsburg
  • MB Designs, Michael Brigham, 4401 S. Rainbow Court, Williamsburg
  • JT Fitness and Wellness, Jean Turcotte, 579 Hidden Ridge Drive, Traverse City
  • Evergreen Services, Jeff Halek, 3608 Emily Lane, Traverse City
  • TC Converters, Michael Brigham, 4401 S. Rainbow Court, Williamsburg
  • Miles and Sarah Photography, Miles Eastman and Sarah Eastman, 4420 S. Manor Wood Drive, Traverse City
  • The Sausage Wizard, Bob Cole, 6677 Pierce Road, Kingsley
  • King Koda’s Flooring Installations, Dakota Kelley, 4548 Mobile Trail East, Traverse City
  • Healthy Homes Cleaning, Sabrina McShone, 3773 Vale Drive, Traverse City

