From Staff Reports
- Ghost Hunting Organization, Jesse Heuser, 9951 Country Pines, Kingsley
- Fire-Pit Pellets, Michael Storms and Joy Storms, 1401 W. Center Road, Kingsley
- Ron Howard’s Rock and Tile, Ronald Howard, 5461 M-72 Northwest, Williamsburg
- Curb Appeal Design Services, Leanne Lindsay, 1453 Chimney Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Cherryland Construction, Chad Masak, 419 Wellington St., Traverse City
- Clearwater Cleaning, Vincent Schimizzi, 1042 Karla Lane, Traverse City
- Kenna Remodel & Framing, Joseph Aprill, 4416 Eagle Crest Drive, Williamsburg
- MB Designs, Michael Brigham, 4401 S. Rainbow Court, Williamsburg
- JT Fitness and Wellness, Jean Turcotte, 579 Hidden Ridge Drive, Traverse City
- Evergreen Services, Jeff Halek, 3608 Emily Lane, Traverse City
- TC Converters, Michael Brigham, 4401 S. Rainbow Court, Williamsburg
- Miles and Sarah Photography, Miles Eastman and Sarah Eastman, 4420 S. Manor Wood Drive, Traverse City
- The Sausage Wizard, Bob Cole, 6677 Pierce Road, Kingsley
- King Koda’s Flooring Installations, Dakota Kelley, 4548 Mobile Trail East, Traverse City
- Healthy Homes Cleaning, Sabrina McShone, 3773 Vale Drive, Traverse City
