  • Outside Threads, John O’Hearn and Nate Farran, 454 Hamilton St., Traverse City
  • Sherwood Group (The), Kelly Clark, 9421 Center Road, Traverse City
  • All Seal Sealcoating, Terry Ulman, 3230 Hammond Road East, Traverse City
  • JTH, Gerald Rickerd, 2517 West Ave., Interlochen
  • Little Bohemia, Frances Kohler, 621 Randolph St., Traverse City
  • CCI, Mark Freye, 10316 County Road 633, Buckley
  • Circular Montessori, Brian Thelen, 436 N. Spruce St., Traverse City
  • Yardscape Customs, Cody Burns, 5959 Marilyn Court, Traverse City
  • SeeMI360.com, Daniel Mauk, 3765 Cotswold Court, Traverse City
  • Grand Traverse Psych Associates, Jana Rockne and Karen Schultz, 3130 Logan Valley Road, Traverse City

