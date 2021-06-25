- Wilderness Woodworking, John Cox, 919 S. Maple St., Traverse City
- Zundel Painting, Vicki Zundel, 509 Boyd St., Fife Lake
- Spinx Fence Co., Tom Spink, Jr., 6632 Lost Resort Drive, Buckley
- Sweet Maggies, Mary Whitney, 2356 M-137, Interlochen
- Madi Taylor Photo, Madison Thomas, 4709 Arbor Grove Drive, Traverse City
- Mackey Exteriors, Patrick Mackey, 9625 Circle Drive, Interlochen
- River Bank Watercolor, Shelley Fish, 164 E. River Road, Traverse City
- Pure Mitten Interiors, Elizabeth Mills, 1255 E. Duck Lake Road, Grawn
- 5 Alarm Handyman & Repair, Blake Enbody, 11391 M-37 South, Buckley
- Lily Moon, Tina Loren, 4627 Violet Lane, Traverse City
- Bookie Joint (The), Janet Norton, 124 S. Union St., Traverse City
- WylieMo2Go, Pamela Morrison, 942 Avenue B, Traverse City
- K.P.S. Siding & Exterior Trim. Keith Peters, 202 Cochlin St., Traverse City
- Carly Rae, Ragan Burene, 10981 Marcella Lane, Traverse City
- Mayfield Cottage Greens, Jay Meyers, 2265 Church St., Mayfield
- Unique Builders, Robert Chudomelka II, 873 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- TC Marketing Solutions, Tom McIntyre, 3442 Emily Lane, Traverse City
- Crossroads Emergency Physicians LLP, Dr. Kenneth Heinrich and Dr. Christopher Lipsmeyer, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400, Traverse City
- Jay’s Painting and Remodeling, Jay Tomaszewski, 813 Napolean Way, Traverse City
- Michael Miller Construction, Michael Miller, 11954 Red Hawk Trail, Fife Lake
- Schmuckal Farms, Allan Schmuckal and Milo Schmuckal, 1339 Killdeer Lane, Kingsley
- Diablo Performance & Detailing, Adam Bickle, 8193 Sir Lancelots Drive, Kingsley
- Yahr’d Work, Bradley Yahr, 8614 E. Angus Road, Traverse City
- Odd Job Alchemy, Megan Pegan-Naylor, 5112 Timber Ridge Drive, Kingsley
- Traverse City Carriages, Mark Kwilinski, 1756 Barlow St., #5515, Traverse City
- Affordable Home Solutions, Michael Fewins, 9530 W. County Line Road, Buckley
- GD Zachritz Realtor, Garry Zachritz, 8482 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- Lauren Alyssa Photography, Lauren Cook, 665 Vienna Way, Traverse City
- EG Golke Painting, Eric Golke, 1029 Three Mile Road, Traverse City
- BG Painting, Brandon Golke, 1029 Three Mile Road, Traverse City
- Dogwood Studios, Ian Pegan-Naylor, 5112 Timber Ridge Drive, Kingsley
Assumed Names: 06/25/2021
