- King Wubbz, Brian Welburn, 4215 Ramblewood Drive, Traverse City
- Moss Hair Studio, Kira Miller, 1142 E. Eighth St., Unit 3, Traverse City
- Charles Starks Licensed Builder, Charles Starks, 5637 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
- Paesanos Pizza — Kolarik Family Partnership, Morris Kolarik, Dorothy Kolarik, Robert Kolarik, Susan Parks, Kathryn Weber, Mary Zelinski and Thomas Kolarik, 447 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Crafty Little Burro, Linda Decker, 433 E. State St., Apartment 4, Traverse City
- PS Perfect Styles, Pamela Silva, 905 Boon St., Traverse City
- Inside Out Auto Refinishing, Todd Demura, 4444 Eaglecrest Drive, Williamsburg
- J W Farms, Michael Wilson and Jason Wilson, 404 E. State St., Fife Lake
- Bethany Design, Bethany Gulde, 105 Madison St., Kingsley
- Peninsula Window Coverings, Michael Ciesla, 15846 Smokey Hollow Road, Traverse City
- Kingsley Floral & Gifts, Karla Blackmer and Stephanie Wolf, 121 S. Brownson Ave., Number 2, Kingsley
- Courteous Lawn Care, Curtis Green and Terra Green, 398 Sierra Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 06/12/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Calling Lake Michigan's bluff: Benzie cottage owners gamble on a seawall
- Opinion: Gov. Whitmer: Protect the vulnerable
- Traverse City community gathers in support, solidarity in wake of George Floyd's homicide
- Thousand-strong protest gathers at Open Space, denounces racism, police brutality
- Mancelona dog breeder arrested
- 'Oversaturation,' dead zones in Leelanau internet talk
- Traverse City officers, demonstrators set plans for Saturday protests
- Courts, prosecutors, experts mull breathalyzer evidence in wake of fraud charges
- Charges reviewed against protester accused of rock-throwing
- TC leaders will act on pot rules
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Calling Lake Michigan's bluff: Benzie cottage owners gamble on a seawall
- Opinion: Gov. Whitmer: Protect the vulnerable
- Traverse City community gathers in support, solidarity in wake of George Floyd's homicide
- Thousand-strong protest gathers at Open Space, denounces racism, police brutality
- Mancelona dog breeder arrested
- 'Oversaturation,' dead zones in Leelanau internet talk
- Traverse City officers, demonstrators set plans for Saturday protests
- Courts, prosecutors, experts mull breathalyzer evidence in wake of fraud charges
- Charges reviewed against protester accused of rock-throwing
- TC leaders will act on pot rules
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.