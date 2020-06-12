  • King Wubbz, Brian Welburn, 4215 Ramblewood Drive, Traverse City
  • Moss Hair Studio, Kira Miller, 1142 E. Eighth St., Unit 3, Traverse City
  • Charles Starks Licensed Builder, Charles Starks, 5637 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
  • Paesanos Pizza — Kolarik Family Partnership, Morris Kolarik, Dorothy Kolarik, Robert Kolarik, Susan Parks, Kathryn Weber, Mary Zelinski and Thomas Kolarik, 447 E. Front St., Traverse City
  • Crafty Little Burro, Linda Decker, 433 E. State St., Apartment 4, Traverse City
  • PS Perfect Styles, Pamela Silva, 905 Boon St., Traverse City
  • Inside Out Auto Refinishing, Todd Demura, 4444 Eaglecrest Drive, Williamsburg
  • J W Farms, Michael Wilson and Jason Wilson, 404 E. State St., Fife Lake
  • Bethany Design, Bethany Gulde, 105 Madison St., Kingsley
  • Peninsula Window Coverings, Michael Ciesla, 15846 Smokey Hollow Road, Traverse City
  • Kingsley Floral & Gifts, Karla Blackmer and Stephanie Wolf, 121 S. Brownson Ave., Number 2, Kingsley
  • Courteous Lawn Care, Curtis Green and Terra Green, 398 Sierra Drive, Traverse City

