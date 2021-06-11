- Past Life Painting, Susan Vance, 606 N. West Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
- Cedar Run Eye Center, Timothy Hanley and Bradley Hochstetler, 3830 W. Front St., Traverse City
- DJC Enterprises, Donald Charters, 2082 Dusty Trail, Kingsley
- Westco Builders, Joshua Westberry, 2955 Keystone Road North, #204, Traverse City
- Galla Construction, Dean Galla, 1327 N. Keystone Road, Traverse City
- John Petersen Cleaning Services, John Petersen, 752 Watch Hill Lane, Apt. B2, Traverse City
- A Lovely Giraffe, Jenelle Thomas, 205 W. 15th St., Traverse City
- Blood Eagle KMD, Paul Hultman, 5551 Blair Townhall Road, Grawn
- Greg Lewis Insurance, Gregory Lewis, 4290 Baywood Drive, Traverse City
- Blue Bayou Powersports, Michael Miller, 11954 Red Hawk Trail, Fife Lake
- Excel Property Management, Alex Shenk, 539 Eden St., Kingsley
Assumed Names: 06/11/2021
