- Buddha’s Heart Press, Stephen Snyder, 10486 S. High Meadows Court, P.O. Box 6149, Traverse City
- Upper Hand Cleaning Service, Jennifer Beeke, 5519 Up North Drive, Traverse City
- Up North Outdoor Restoration, Marcus Mikowski, 1268 Jean Circle, Traverse City
- Grandma’s Handy Scrubbers, Marilyn Barber, 627 Roman Drive, Traverse City
- Robertsons Barber Shop, Roger Argue, 109 S. Union, Traverse City
- Broken Nail, Jane Bard, 4862 Thornapple, Traverse City
- Triton Waterscapes and Water Gardens, Billy Franklin, 3122 Horseshoe Drive, Traverse City
- Lake Michigan Drone Services, Andrew Worden and Josh Dunn, 309 N. Elmwood Ave., Traverse City
- Cross Cut Lawn Care, Benjamin Brower, 1166 Jay Rogers Court, Traverse City
- International Center for Integral Health and Education, Elizabeth Teklinski, 263 Midtown Drive, Traverse City
- Lawn Amigo (The), Erika Vasquez and Cecilio Cardenas, 4132 Chicory Lane, Traverse City
- 45th Parallel Construction, Christopher Tunison, 1964 Headwaters Drive, Apartment F, Traverse City
- D&D Drying Equipment, Brandi Hawk, 1527 Geraldton Place, Traverse City
- Ming’s Garden Take Out Chinese Restaurant, Yuk Lam, 531 West 14th St., Traverse City
- Eco Friendly Cleaner’s, Liza Weber, 6496 Fryzelka Road, Buckley
Assumed Names: 06/05/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Rain leaves flooding, damage throughout Traverse City
- TIRED OF WAITING: Some claiming unemployment getting paid, others facing frustrating wait
- First cannabis dispensary opens in Kalkaska; both medical, recreational available
- Pavilions cited in resident death
- Traverse City officers, demonstrators set plans for Saturday protests
- 'Redefined' opens in Kingsley
- Pandemic throws punch at short-term rental owners
- Families, officials decry Pavilions governance
- Leaders weigh closing streets to allow socially distanced dining, fun
- New owner of T.C. Paintball continues ‘cross culture’ sales
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Rain leaves flooding, damage throughout Traverse City
- TIRED OF WAITING: Some claiming unemployment getting paid, others facing frustrating wait
- First cannabis dispensary opens in Kalkaska; both medical, recreational available
- Pavilions cited in resident death
- Traverse City officers, demonstrators set plans for Saturday protests
- 'Redefined' opens in Kingsley
- Pandemic throws punch at short-term rental owners
- Families, officials decry Pavilions governance
- Leaders weigh closing streets to allow socially distanced dining, fun
- New owner of T.C. Paintball continues ‘cross culture’ sales
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.