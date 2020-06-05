  • Buddha’s Heart Press, Stephen Snyder, 10486 S. High Meadows Court, P.O. Box 6149, Traverse City
  • Upper Hand Cleaning Service, Jennifer Beeke, 5519 Up North Drive, Traverse City
  • Up North Outdoor Restoration, Marcus Mikowski, 1268 Jean Circle, Traverse City
  • Grandma’s Handy Scrubbers, Marilyn Barber, 627 Roman Drive, Traverse City
  • Robertsons Barber Shop, Roger Argue, 109 S. Union, Traverse City
  • Broken Nail, Jane Bard, 4862 Thornapple, Traverse City
  • Triton Waterscapes and Water Gardens, Billy Franklin, 3122 Horseshoe Drive, Traverse City
  • Lake Michigan Drone Services, Andrew Worden and Josh Dunn, 309 N. Elmwood Ave., Traverse City
  • Cross Cut Lawn Care, Benjamin Brower, 1166 Jay Rogers Court, Traverse City
  • International Center for Integral Health and Education, Elizabeth Teklinski, 263 Midtown Drive, Traverse City
  • Lawn Amigo (The), Erika Vasquez and Cecilio Cardenas, 4132 Chicory Lane, Traverse City
  • 45th Parallel Construction, Christopher Tunison, 1964 Headwaters Drive, Apartment F, Traverse City
  • D&D Drying Equipment, Brandi Hawk, 1527 Geraldton Place, Traverse City
  • Ming’s Garden Take Out Chinese Restaurant, Yuk Lam, 531 West 14th St., Traverse City
  • Eco Friendly Cleaner’s, Liza Weber, 6496 Fryzelka Road, Buckley

