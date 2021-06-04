The Associated PressFrom Staff Reports

  • Custom Finishing Plus, Harry Grody and Matthew Grody, 5170 Vance Road, Grawn
  • VP Construction, Venyamin Postaychnk, 2121 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
  • Kool Koinz, Debora Jones, 6705 Clark Road, Kingsley
  • Magnum Motorsports and Auto Detailing, Adam Bickle, 8193 Sir Lancelots Drive, Kingsley
  • Pro Image Auto Detailing, Adam Bickle, 8193 Sir Lancelots Drive, Kingsley
  • Fresh Coast Volleyball Sports, Emily Baumann, 4697 Birdie Lane, Traverse City
  • Liberty Gunsmithing, Stephen Dittmer, 2117 Hoch Road, Traverse City
  • MiTC Crafty Creations, Sharon Hanes, 3121 Pineview Drive, Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you