- Rolling Meadows Farm, Michael Storms and Joy Storms, 1401 W. Center Road, Kingsley
- Cleaning by Carissa, Carissa Eitzen, 8867 N. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- AKM Cleaning, Misty McGrath, 2787 Ray Blvd., Traverse City
- Scott’s Mobile Detailing, Scott Birch, 3475 Scenic Hills Drive, Williamsburg
- Blind Faith Productions, Lori Jean Hunt, 427 E. State St., Traverse City
- Vacation Memories, James Prince Jr., 1206 Rasho Road, Traverse City
- Lande Media, Melissa Plamondon, 4293 Eagle Crest Drive, Williamsburg
- Thicker Than Water, Jeffrey Kida, 624 W. 12th St., Traverse City
- The Tire Dudes, Robert McDonald, 11748 Vans Lane, P.O. Box 114, Fife Lake
- TC Telecom, Donald Miller, 11663 Whittington St., Traverse City
- Bootleggers, Michelle Wyzgowski, 119 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Dillinger’s Pub, Michelle Wyzgowski, 121 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Amber’s Home Care Service, Amber Dickey and Joshua Dickey, 440 Munson Ave., Apt. 307, Traverse City
- Lewis Insurance Consulting, Gregory Lewis, 4290 Baywood Drive, Traverse City
- Wudda Ya’ Need Services, Ronald Grigal Jr., 10785 N. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- Terri’s Custom Cleaning, Terri Hillier, 15595 Smokey Hollow Court, Traverse City
- B & B Garage Doors and More, Anthony Bailey and Jacob Bailey, 3925 Apollo Drive, Traverse City
- Lily Pad, John Kennedy, 11034 Riley Road, Interlochen
- The Fox Den, John Kennedy, 11100 Riley Road, Interlochen
- The Birds Nest, Connie Kennedy, 11100 Riley Road, Interlochen
- Michigan Digital, Hollie Rohloff, 5458 Breeze Hill Drive, Traverse City
- Seven Sons Riding Club, Delton Cordell, 11001 Deal Road, Williamsburg
- Boardman Valley Kennels, Stuart Rokos, 6688 Brown Bridge Road, Traverse City
- Jon Nelligan Benefit, Sarah Pavelka, 2617 Green Meadow, Traverse City
- Blue Chip Installers, Brendyn Snell, 1214 Trek Trail, Traverse City
- T and T Handyman Services, Jenna Trowbridge, 961 Fitzhugh Drive, Apt. 5, Traverse City
- Loving Waters Home Care, Yvonne Marotz, 1839 Pine Drive, Traverse City
- Treelane Entertainment, Kane Windish, 2274 Treelane Drive, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 05/28/2021
