- Sew Much More, Betsy Senecal, 966 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Phillip C. Yancho, DDS, Phillip Yancho, 3699 S. Airport Road West, Traverse City
- RR Services, Robert Tyler, 5510 W. County Line Road, Buckley
- Christmastide, Katryn Soma, 800 Cottageview Drive, Suite 40, Traverse City
- Outside Threads, John O’Hearn and Nate Farran, 454 Hamilton St., Traverse City
- Neat and Discreet, Taylor Bannen, 2760 Charles Place, Traverse City
- Smith Floors, David Smith, 337 W. Eleventh St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 05/15/2020
