From Staff Reports

  • Bruen Construction, Timothy Bruen, 2720 Five Mile Road, Traverse City
  • Reel Fun Charters, John VanDusen, 4234 Five Mile Road, Williamsburg
  • Barbara A. Hammond Learning Strategies Consult, Barbara Hammond, 3287 Racquet Club Drive, Suite A, Traverse City
  • Northern Michigan Air Compressor Services, Michael Moore, 1389 Rasho Road, Traverse City
  • Shadow Paranormal Society, Lee Mikowski, 719 Grant St., Traverse City
  • Lynx, Elden Buckner, 708 Bayhill Drive, Apt. 16, Traverse City
  • Wild Olive Folk Art, Lorna Eickenroth, 2349 West M-113, Kingsley
  • Havenwood, Haven McCann, 5019 Miller Road, Buckley
  • Lucifer Black Smith, Lennox McCann, 5019 Miller Road, Buckley
  • Fenrir Grimfrost Brew, Salem McCann, 5019 Miller Road, Buckley
  • Northern Accents Painting, Matt Gines, 1300 Peninsula Court, Traverse City
  • Big Dog Construction, Shane Ghastin, 4505 Mobile Trail East, Traverse City
  • Morris Construction, Mark Morrison, 3036 Azalea Drive, Interlochen
  • Early Birdie Summer Open, Chris Milliron and Adam Maas, 4851 Arbor Grove Drive, Traverse City
  • K. Reece Enterprises, Ken Reece, 1543 Green Lawn Drive, Grawn
  • Mary Swift Garden Design, Mary Swift, 13956 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • Premier Painting of Northern Michigan, Chris Tengdin, 6061 Hodge Road, Kingsley
  • Q4 — The Fourth Quarter, Larry Constantineau, 2198 Chelsea Lane, Traverse City
  • M.O. Painting, Marcus O’Hara, 2150 Jonathan Lane, Kingsley
  • WPF Enterprises, Susan Nelson and James Nelson, 436 W. River Road, Traverse City
  • Atlas Building Company, Heather Stallman, 3566 Thistledew Drive, Traverse City
  • David Kelley Services, David Kelley, 4053 Sparling Road, Kingsley
  • Aquallations, Kevin Ellwanger, 1779 S. Garfield Ave., Suite B, Traverse City
  • Sand Piper Vacation Rentals, Carley Smith, 889 N. Rusch Road, Traverse City
  • Top Coat Painting, Bradley Vaughn, 1941 Lardie Road, Traverse City
  • Crafty Interiors, Madison McLain, 1370 Innwood North, Interlochen

