From Staff Reports
- Bruen Construction, Timothy Bruen, 2720 Five Mile Road, Traverse City
- Reel Fun Charters, John VanDusen, 4234 Five Mile Road, Williamsburg
- Barbara A. Hammond Learning Strategies Consult, Barbara Hammond, 3287 Racquet Club Drive, Suite A, Traverse City
- Northern Michigan Air Compressor Services, Michael Moore, 1389 Rasho Road, Traverse City
- Shadow Paranormal Society, Lee Mikowski, 719 Grant St., Traverse City
- Lynx, Elden Buckner, 708 Bayhill Drive, Apt. 16, Traverse City
- Wild Olive Folk Art, Lorna Eickenroth, 2349 West M-113, Kingsley
- Havenwood, Haven McCann, 5019 Miller Road, Buckley
- Lucifer Black Smith, Lennox McCann, 5019 Miller Road, Buckley
- Fenrir Grimfrost Brew, Salem McCann, 5019 Miller Road, Buckley
- Northern Accents Painting, Matt Gines, 1300 Peninsula Court, Traverse City
- Big Dog Construction, Shane Ghastin, 4505 Mobile Trail East, Traverse City
- Morris Construction, Mark Morrison, 3036 Azalea Drive, Interlochen
- Early Birdie Summer Open, Chris Milliron and Adam Maas, 4851 Arbor Grove Drive, Traverse City
- K. Reece Enterprises, Ken Reece, 1543 Green Lawn Drive, Grawn
- Mary Swift Garden Design, Mary Swift, 13956 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- Premier Painting of Northern Michigan, Chris Tengdin, 6061 Hodge Road, Kingsley
- Q4 — The Fourth Quarter, Larry Constantineau, 2198 Chelsea Lane, Traverse City
- M.O. Painting, Marcus O’Hara, 2150 Jonathan Lane, Kingsley
- WPF Enterprises, Susan Nelson and James Nelson, 436 W. River Road, Traverse City
- Atlas Building Company, Heather Stallman, 3566 Thistledew Drive, Traverse City
- David Kelley Services, David Kelley, 4053 Sparling Road, Kingsley
- Aquallations, Kevin Ellwanger, 1779 S. Garfield Ave., Suite B, Traverse City
- Sand Piper Vacation Rentals, Carley Smith, 889 N. Rusch Road, Traverse City
- Top Coat Painting, Bradley Vaughn, 1941 Lardie Road, Traverse City
- Crafty Interiors, Madison McLain, 1370 Innwood North, Interlochen
