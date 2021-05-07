From Staff Reports
- Life Benefit Services, Sean Nowicki, 3890 Charlevoix Road, Suite 195-D, Petoskey
- Streetwize Design, Troy Raymond, 3322 Mahoney Drive, Traverse City
- Clouse Construction Company, Franklin Clouse, 6101 Herkner Road, Traverse City
- Northward Digital, Jeremiah House, 872 Barlow St., Traverse City
- My Platinum Boutique, Sara Davey, 9034 Whitney Road, Williamsburg
- Platinum Logistics, Randy Davey and Sara Davey, 9034 Whitney Road, Williamsburg
- Old World Construction and Masonry, Scott Ardelean and Angela Ardelean, 4944 Hampshire Drive, Williamsburg
- DogLoverTC Petcare, Kristen Barrett, 3939 Brook Drive, Traverse City
- Ground 2 Sky, Vincent Russon, 692 E. Stevenson Lake Road, Clare
- Construction Management & Design Concepts, Elizabeth Ascione, 4467 S. Rainbow Court, Williamsburg
- Great North Wildlife Service, Robert Belanger, 5077 Cecilia Lane, Traverse City
- American Vape Pen Holders, Jeffery Gothrup, 404 Hughes Drive, Suite A, Traverse City
- Dovecote Studio, Colleen Shannon, 527 W. 11th St., Traverse City
- Dovecote, Colleen Shannon, 527 W. 11th St., Traverse City
- Elite Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, Joseph Heiler, 4177 Village Park Drive, Unit B, Traverse City
- Bewitched Farm, Martha Myers and Roger Myers, 12655 Center Road, Traverse City
- McQuade Enterprises, Daniel McQuade, 4300 N. Manor Wood Drive, Traverse City
- McQuade Marine, Daniel McQuade, 4300 N. Manor Wood Drive, Traverse City
- Busy Bubble Bee, Jessica Gunning, 4922 Sparling Road, Kingsley
- Northwest Lawn Care, Nicholas Rueckert, 6421 Timberview Drive, Traverse City
- NJK Repairs, Nikolas Kouchnerkavich, 2629 East Wood Drive, Traverse City
- My Alainn Garden Studio, Noreen Kennedy, 431 Washington St., Traverse City
- Al’s Alley Scrap Metal, Albert Work, 1783 Linden Ave., Apt. 1B, Traverse City
- Double Down Ministry, Albert Work, 1783 Linden Ave., Apt. 1B, Traverse City
- Landscape Therapy, Cynthia Fairbanks, 4558 Brook Drive, Williamsburg
- Twisted Trowel Tile and Stone, Chance Craft, 3220 Fern Creek Lane, Apartment #11, Traverse City
