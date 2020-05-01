- Rachael Brown Hair Design, Rachael Brown, 601 Rose St., Traverse City
- D&L Logging, Lorrie Parks, 6703 N. Summit City Road, Kingsley
- Steinebach Rentals, Jonathon Steinbach, 7906 Schell Road, Buckley
- Todd Okros Carpentry, 4669 Springcrest Lane, Traverse City
- Remedy Body Spa, Mary Ann Fouch, 545 S. Garfield Ave., Suite C, Traverse City
- RH Kline Company, Randall Kline, 555 N. West Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
- Monumental Engraving, Howard Byrne III, 15521 Upper Birch Drive, Traverse City
- Cottage Rose Creations, Anita Riess, 3176 Cottage Terrace Court, Traverse City
- Parti B Nails, Michelle Stagman, 868 Briarhill Lane, Traverse City
- Just Mere Soap, Meredith Allen, 526 Washington St., Traverse City
- Epitome Extracts & Applied Sciences, John Kempistry, Jr., 3864 Leeside Lane, Traverse City
- Pawsitively Beautiful Pet Grooming, Melody Taylor, 4470 Norton Road, Grawn
- Daisy Jane, Mary Hyde, 203 E. Front St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 05/01/2020
