  • Rachael Brown Hair Design, Rachael Brown, 601 Rose St., Traverse City
  • D&L Logging, Lorrie Parks, 6703 N. Summit City Road, Kingsley
  • Steinebach Rentals, Jonathon Steinbach, 7906 Schell Road, Buckley
  • Todd Okros Carpentry, 4669 Springcrest Lane, Traverse City
  • Remedy Body Spa, Mary Ann Fouch, 545 S. Garfield Ave., Suite C, Traverse City
  • RH Kline Company, Randall Kline, 555 N. West Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
  • Monumental Engraving, Howard Byrne III, 15521 Upper Birch Drive, Traverse City
  • Cottage Rose Creations, Anita Riess, 3176 Cottage Terrace Court, Traverse City
  • Parti B Nails, Michelle Stagman, 868 Briarhill Lane, Traverse City
  • Just Mere Soap, Meredith Allen, 526 Washington St., Traverse City
  • Epitome Extracts & Applied Sciences, John Kempistry, Jr., 3864 Leeside Lane, Traverse City
  • Pawsitively Beautiful Pet Grooming, Melody Taylor, 4470 Norton Road, Grawn
  • Daisy Jane, Mary Hyde, 203 E. Front St., Traverse City

