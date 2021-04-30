From Staff Reports
- Northern Exteriors, Jason Hines, 3647 E. Mill Road, Grawn
- True Painting & Remodeling, Jeffrey Howard, 8015 Windale Drive, Williamsburg
- Prout Financial Design, Dennis Prout, 1040 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Reliable Lawn Service, William Morse, 5625 Up North Drive, Traverse City
- Earth Painting Co., Hannah Goodrich, 7201 Sullivan Road, Grawn
- TJS Lawn Care, Tyler Smith, 2415 N. Garfield Road, Traverse City
- FernCreations, Emily Pierce, 4224 Mitchell Creek Drive, #F3, Traverse City
- JH Painting, Jared Hagelberg, 999 Dyer Lake Road, Traverse City
- Above and Beyond Window Designs, Peggy Wagner, 3583 Village Circle, Traverse City
- J & N Designs and Treasures, Nikki White, 7999 Baggs Road Northwest, Williamsburg
- Mark Waslawski General Handyman, Mark Waslawski, 9725 Schichtel Road, Kingsley
- Awesome Windows, John Rezendes, 6266 Schell Road, Buckley
- Massage with Sara, Sara Novak, 2781 Garfield Road North, Traverse City
- Dark Edge Defense, Luke Wichtoski, 5483 S. Brentwood St., Grawn
- Jeje’s Painting, Monica Durrett, 6444 Cedar Run Road, #8, Traverse City
- Steve Steele Plumbing, Steve Steele, 7897 Nessen Road, Karlin
- Guardian Roofing, Lauren Tucker, 558 Brakel Point Drive, Traverse City
- Farther North, Shelly Murphy, 11966 Fredmar Drive, Interlochen
- Vera’s Dog Walking Company, Vera Lobb, 5085 Silver Pines Road, Traverse City
- JSR Carpentry, Jonathon Raiskin, 959 S. Forest Lane Drive, Traverse City
- Bunker Hill Bikes, Chad Schut, 3905 Bunker Hill Road, Williamsburg
- Traverse City Window Cleaning Co., Daniel Diekman, 1603 Compton Court, Grawn
