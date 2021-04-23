From Staff Reports

  • Balloon Boutique (The), Sarah Newcomb, 9643 Patty’s Lane, Traverse City
  • Brothers Construction, Logan Elliott, 4611 Iris Lane, Traverse City
  • Little Lee Photography, Taylor Franklin, 125 Front St., Fife Lake
  • TSI Electric, Dennis Fox and Shelby Fox, 9695 Trappers Trail, Interlochen
  • MillionaireHomes.com, Jack Lane, 119 Franklin St., Traverse City
  • Northstar Productions, Donald Swan, 10746 Riley Road, Interlochen
  • 4 Horsemen (The), Donald Swan, 10746 Riley Road, Interlochen
  • Fresh Water Pressure Washing & Services, Isaac Belongrea, 630 Garfield Road, Apt. 308, Traverse City
  • Marcum Landscaping, Rhian Marcum and Brandon Thompson, 529 Leeward Court, Traverse City
  • Rob Parsons Investigations, Robert Parsons, 414 Fairlane Drive, Traverse City
  • Waterfront Equipment Services, Wesley Worden, 533 Fisher Road, Traverse City
  • J3 Design, Josiah Bakker, 5851 Voice Road, Kingsley
  • Garrett Construction, Roger Garrett, 1599 Penbroke Drive, Traverse City
  • Horizon Custom Blinds, Theresa Garrett, 1599 Penbroke Drive, Traverse City
  • MI Country Outdoors, Jessica Chipman, 6203 Sunset Drive, Lake Ann

