From Staff Reports
- Balloon Boutique (The), Sarah Newcomb, 9643 Patty’s Lane, Traverse City
- Brothers Construction, Logan Elliott, 4611 Iris Lane, Traverse City
- Little Lee Photography, Taylor Franklin, 125 Front St., Fife Lake
- TSI Electric, Dennis Fox and Shelby Fox, 9695 Trappers Trail, Interlochen
- MillionaireHomes.com, Jack Lane, 119 Franklin St., Traverse City
- Northstar Productions, Donald Swan, 10746 Riley Road, Interlochen
- 4 Horsemen (The), Donald Swan, 10746 Riley Road, Interlochen
- Fresh Water Pressure Washing & Services, Isaac Belongrea, 630 Garfield Road, Apt. 308, Traverse City
- Marcum Landscaping, Rhian Marcum and Brandon Thompson, 529 Leeward Court, Traverse City
- Rob Parsons Investigations, Robert Parsons, 414 Fairlane Drive, Traverse City
- Waterfront Equipment Services, Wesley Worden, 533 Fisher Road, Traverse City
- J3 Design, Josiah Bakker, 5851 Voice Road, Kingsley
- Garrett Construction, Roger Garrett, 1599 Penbroke Drive, Traverse City
- Horizon Custom Blinds, Theresa Garrett, 1599 Penbroke Drive, Traverse City
- MI Country Outdoors, Jessica Chipman, 6203 Sunset Drive, Lake Ann
