  • Trowel Tech, Aprille Truszkowski and Jeff Truszkowski, 1101 Sharkey Road, Traverse City
  • Sudekum Design, Suzanne Sudekum, 11400 Diamond Park Road, Interlochen
  • Michigan Beach Works, Donald Saur, 10885 Deal Road, Williamsburg
  • L & S Solutions, Leon Goddard and Sterling Goddard, 4425 Eagle Crest Drive, Williamsburg
  • Perfection Hair & Nail Salon, Trisha Suski, 1142 E. Eighth St., Suite 7, Traverse City
  • Amanda TR, Amanda McTaggart, 420 S. Union St., Traverse City
  • North Coast Lawn Care, Jared Bluhm, 6202 Sunset Drive, Lake Ann
  • Mid State Physicians, LLP, Dr. Christopher Lipsmeyer and Dr. Michael Pirkle, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400, Traverse City
  • Whitewater Real Estate Photography, Bret Bowerman, 8306 Crisp Road, Williamsburg
  • Cole Services, Joshua Cole, 4174 Wyatt Road, Apartment 17, Traverse City
  • Sound Investment Disc Jockey Service, Raymond Malinao, 2809 Woodside Trail Court, Traverse City
  • Old Towne Condominium, Robert Brick and Richard Sanok, 500 S. Union St., Traverse City
  • Shad Studios, Shad Soldano, 11656 Fritz Road, Fife Lake
  • Azimuth Database Systems, Michael Conners, 5450 Harris Road, Traverse City
  • Chad Womack Design, Charles Womack, 8029 Sunset Drive, Traverse City
  • Ask the Real Estate Guy, John Lane, 521 Randolph St., Traverse City
  • Chicago Central Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. Kenneth Heinrich and Christopher Lipsmeyer, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400, Traverse City
  • Maxbauer Services, Brandon Maxbauer, 9865 Loons Call Drive, Traverse City
  • Grand Traverse Tennis Camps, Larry Nykerk, 1306 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • ETC Designs, Renate Favour, 4325 Five Mile Road, Williamsburg
  • Nana’s Nest Assisted Living, Laurie Jones, 2094 Lakes North Drive, Interlochen

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you