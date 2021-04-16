- Trowel Tech, Aprille Truszkowski and Jeff Truszkowski, 1101 Sharkey Road, Traverse City
- Sudekum Design, Suzanne Sudekum, 11400 Diamond Park Road, Interlochen
- Michigan Beach Works, Donald Saur, 10885 Deal Road, Williamsburg
- L & S Solutions, Leon Goddard and Sterling Goddard, 4425 Eagle Crest Drive, Williamsburg
- Perfection Hair & Nail Salon, Trisha Suski, 1142 E. Eighth St., Suite 7, Traverse City
- Amanda TR, Amanda McTaggart, 420 S. Union St., Traverse City
- North Coast Lawn Care, Jared Bluhm, 6202 Sunset Drive, Lake Ann
- Mid State Physicians, LLP, Dr. Christopher Lipsmeyer and Dr. Michael Pirkle, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400, Traverse City
- Whitewater Real Estate Photography, Bret Bowerman, 8306 Crisp Road, Williamsburg
- Cole Services, Joshua Cole, 4174 Wyatt Road, Apartment 17, Traverse City
- Sound Investment Disc Jockey Service, Raymond Malinao, 2809 Woodside Trail Court, Traverse City
- Old Towne Condominium, Robert Brick and Richard Sanok, 500 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Shad Studios, Shad Soldano, 11656 Fritz Road, Fife Lake
- Azimuth Database Systems, Michael Conners, 5450 Harris Road, Traverse City
- Chad Womack Design, Charles Womack, 8029 Sunset Drive, Traverse City
- Ask the Real Estate Guy, John Lane, 521 Randolph St., Traverse City
- Chicago Central Emergency Physicians, LLP, Dr. Kenneth Heinrich and Christopher Lipsmeyer, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400, Traverse City
- Maxbauer Services, Brandon Maxbauer, 9865 Loons Call Drive, Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Tennis Camps, Larry Nykerk, 1306 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- ETC Designs, Renate Favour, 4325 Five Mile Road, Williamsburg
- Nana’s Nest Assisted Living, Laurie Jones, 2094 Lakes North Drive, Interlochen
Assumed Names: 04/16/2021
Tags
Trending Video
Mark Urban
Business writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan income tax filing deadline extended to July
- Bear finally falls for trap
- Judge quashes Antrim 'fishing expedition' subpoenas
- Grand Traverse County email cache a peek behind the scenes
- TCAPS quickens shutdown process, cites COVID rise
- Tribal leaders denounce Enbridge for ‘manipulative’ video about Indigenous peacemaking
- Serious injuries result of two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 near Franke Road
- Cherryland Humane Society to open thrift store
- GR Auto Gallery Traverse City settling into new location
- Most area schools set to return to or remain in person after Whitmer's request to go virtual
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.