- Harbor View Farm, Bret Richards, 17770 Center Rd., Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Interiors, Karen Smith, 14 Peninsula Hills Drive, Traverse City
- CRF Construction, Chris Frank, 5842 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Beauty Dawns, April Shultz, 6299 Selsey Lane, Traverse City
- Alex Constraction, Oleksiy Kondrashov, 2395 Grouse Drive, Traverse City
- Aunt Ashleigh’s Kiddie Kollege, Cheryl Bottorff, 11417 Riley Rd., P.O. Box 194, Interlochen
- Ken Osborne Music Ministries, Ken Osborne and Ann F. Osborne, 11344 Emerald Forest, Interlochen
- Hyde Rentals, Adam
- Hyde, 2823 Cass Road F4,
- Traverse City
- Severt Strategic Business Consulting, Kevin Severt, 9396 Edgewood Ave., Traverse City
- Blended Roots, Rebecca Ligon, 5885 Hainey Lane, Traverse City
- Trustworthy Home Improvement, Chad Chinlund, 3333 Emmaus Trail, Traverse City
- Artesian Cloud Interventions, Michael Fawcett, 827 Arbutus Trail, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 04/16/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
- Medilodge prepping for COVID patients
- Glen Arbor restaurants adjust
- Michigan residents ordered to stay home; limited travel permitted but not advised
- Debate over essential workers reaches House of Representatives
- Bellaire football coach Robinson passes away
- Not on their watch: Medical workers fill in for loved ones in final moments during pandemic
- First Charlevoix County death reported
- Businesses awarded $520,000 in grants
- Family members fear for prisoners amid outbreak
- High-speed chase in East Bay Township results in arrest
