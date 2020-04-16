  • Harbor View Farm, Bret Richards, 17770 Center Rd., Traverse City
  • Grand Traverse Interiors, Karen Smith, 14 Peninsula Hills Drive, Traverse City
  • CRF Construction, Chris Frank, 5842 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
  • Beauty Dawns, April Shultz, 6299 Selsey Lane, Traverse City
  • Alex Constraction, Oleksiy Kondrashov, 2395 Grouse Drive, Traverse City
  • Aunt Ashleigh’s Kiddie Kollege, Cheryl Bottorff, 11417 Riley Rd., P.O. Box 194, Interlochen
  • Ken Osborne Music Ministries, Ken Osborne and Ann F. Osborne, 11344 Emerald Forest, Interlochen
  • Hyde Rentals, Adam
  • Hyde, 2823 Cass Road F4,
  • Traverse City
  • Severt Strategic Business Consulting, Kevin Severt, 9396 Edgewood Ave., Traverse City
  • Blended Roots, Rebecca Ligon, 5885 Hainey Lane, Traverse City
  • Trustworthy Home Improvement, Chad Chinlund, 3333 Emmaus Trail, Traverse City
  • Artesian Cloud Interventions, Michael Fawcett, 827 Arbutus Trail, Traverse City

