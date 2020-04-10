- Harbor View Farm, Bret Richards, 17770 Center Rd., Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Interiors, Karen Smith, 14 Peninsula Hills Drive, Traverse City
- CRF Construction, Chris Frank, 5842 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Beauty Dawns, April Shultz, 6299 Selsey Lane, Traverse City
- Alex Constraction, Oleksiy Kondrashov, 2395 Grouse Drive, Traverse City
- Aunt Ashleigh's Kiddie Kollege, Cheryl Bottorff, 11417 Riley Rd., Po Box 194
- Interlochen
Assumed Names: 04/10/2020
