From Staff Reports
- Elk Lake Trail North Road Fund, Patrick Miller and Julie Arends, 10199 Elk Lake Trail, Williamsburg
- Advanced Advertising Specialties, Chester Simonelli, 3151 Buttermilk Loop, Traverse City
- Gorshe Construction, David Gorshe, 9663 Matchett Road, Kingsley
- Escape Salon & Boutique, Victoria Sylvester, 2042 S. Airport Road West, Traverse City
- Shebaked, Kayla Cole, 138 Peninsula Trail, Traverse City
- Building by Brandon Brooks, Brandon Brooks, 5190 Walton Road, Kingsley
- Fresh Start Carpentry, Eric Hopkins, 861 Manor Lane, Traverse City
- Selective Sounds Disc Jockey Service, John Clouthier, 4540 Blackfoot Drive Southwest, Grandville
- Tyrer’s Painting and Restoration, Chris Tyrer and Allen Tyrer, 2909 Albany St., Traverse City
- T&K Handyman, Kerry Delikta and Travis Delikta, 3701 Vance Road, Traverse City
- Lake Mobile Notary, Gina Lake, 836 Avenue D, Traverse City
