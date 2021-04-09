From Staff Reports

  • Elk Lake Trail North Road Fund, Patrick Miller and Julie Arends, 10199 Elk Lake Trail, Williamsburg
  • Advanced Advertising Specialties, Chester Simonelli, 3151 Buttermilk Loop, Traverse City
  • Gorshe Construction, David Gorshe, 9663 Matchett Road, Kingsley
  • Escape Salon & Boutique, Victoria Sylvester, 2042 S. Airport Road West, Traverse City
  • Shebaked, Kayla Cole, 138 Peninsula Trail, Traverse City
  • Building by Brandon Brooks, Brandon Brooks, 5190 Walton Road, Kingsley
  • Fresh Start Carpentry, Eric Hopkins, 861 Manor Lane, Traverse City
  • Selective Sounds Disc Jockey Service, John Clouthier, 4540 Blackfoot Drive Southwest, Grandville
  • Tyrer’s Painting and Restoration, Chris Tyrer and Allen Tyrer, 2909 Albany St., Traverse City
  • T&K Handyman, Kerry Delikta and Travis Delikta, 3701 Vance Road, Traverse City
  • Lake Mobile Notary, Gina Lake, 836 Avenue D, Traverse City

