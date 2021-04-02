From Staff Reports
- Fox Construction, Tony Fox, 5582 Blair Town Hall Road, Grawn
- A Signature Away, Susan Hirt, 7609 Cook Road, Williamsburg
- John Phillippo, RPT, John Phillippo, 325 W. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Hobowear, Stephanie Miller and Heidi Masse, 1310 Maggie’s Lane, Kingsley
- By the Bay Photography, Diane Drogowski, 9287 Wheeler Oaks Drive, Williamsburg
- Integrity Services, Gerald Olson, 9449 Dell Road, Kingsley
- While Your Away Home Services, David Barr, 936 Wood Ave., Traverse City
- Foxcraft Commercial, David Barr, 936 Wood Ave., Traverse City
- Over the Hills Photography, Michael Polomsky, 829 South Creek Court, Traverse City
- Old Mission Fruit Comapny, Cheryl Kroupa, 17282 Center Road, Traverse City
- Rog’s Garage, Roger Stites, 8470 Old M-72, Williamsburg
- Bridging the Gap with Music, Carolyn Doyle, 10085 Harmony Drive, Interlochen
- Grand Traverse Rental Properties, Jesse Kogelman and Amanda Kogelman, 8159 Mapleleaf Drive, Traverse City
- Kalos Cybersecurity, James Furstenberg, 5017 Hidden Glen Drive, Traverse City
- Braun Mobile Notary, Dennis Braun, 602 Washington St., Traverse City
- Donald Rutt Photography, Donald Rutt and Patricia Rutt, 2785 Garfield Road North, Traverse City
- Cherry Blossom Spa, Ying Chun Lin and Ping Reynolds, 870 E. Eighth St., Unit 102, Traverse City
- Ricardo Resources, Ricardo Montalvo, 208 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- White Glove Cleaning, Gail Jones, 10297 Deerpath Lane, Traverse City
- BHW Residential Builder, Brian Wierman, 8658 Hency Road, Kingsley
- Mehs Farm, Edward Mehs, 3070 E. M-113, Kingsley
