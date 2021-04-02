From Staff Reports

  • Fox Construction, Tony Fox, 5582 Blair Town Hall Road, Grawn
  • A Signature Away, Susan Hirt, 7609 Cook Road, Williamsburg
  • John Phillippo, RPT, John Phillippo, 325 W. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Hobowear, Stephanie Miller and Heidi Masse, 1310 Maggie’s Lane, Kingsley
  • By the Bay Photography, Diane Drogowski, 9287 Wheeler Oaks Drive, Williamsburg
  • Integrity Services, Gerald Olson, 9449 Dell Road, Kingsley
  • While Your Away Home Services, David Barr, 936 Wood Ave., Traverse City
  • Foxcraft Commercial, David Barr, 936 Wood Ave., Traverse City
  • Over the Hills Photography, Michael Polomsky, 829 South Creek Court, Traverse City
  • Old Mission Fruit Comapny, Cheryl Kroupa, 17282 Center Road, Traverse City
  • Rog’s Garage, Roger Stites, 8470 Old M-72, Williamsburg
  • Bridging the Gap with Music, Carolyn Doyle, 10085 Harmony Drive, Interlochen
  • Grand Traverse Rental Properties, Jesse Kogelman and Amanda Kogelman, 8159 Mapleleaf Drive, Traverse City
  • Kalos Cybersecurity, James Furstenberg, 5017 Hidden Glen Drive, Traverse City
  • Braun Mobile Notary, Dennis Braun, 602 Washington St., Traverse City
  • Donald Rutt Photography, Donald Rutt and Patricia Rutt, 2785 Garfield Road North, Traverse City
  • Cherry Blossom Spa, Ying Chun Lin and Ping Reynolds, 870 E. Eighth St., Unit 102, Traverse City
  • Ricardo Resources, Ricardo Montalvo, 208 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • White Glove Cleaning, Gail Jones, 10297 Deerpath Lane, Traverse City
  • BHW Residential Builder, Brian Wierman, 8658 Hency Road, Kingsley
  • Mehs Farm, Edward Mehs, 3070 E. M-113, Kingsley

