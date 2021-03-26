- Walkaround Ranch, Jackie Jameson, 1202 Rasho Road, Traverse City
- Schmude Oil, Dennis Schmude, 2150 S. Airport Road West, Suite B, Traverse City
- Rockinghorse Stables, Rebecca Schram, 3858 Nimrod Road, Traverse City
- MoonChildren, Meghan Randall, 8040 Karlin Road, Buckley
- Collier Construction Co., Dustin Collier, 1881 Hammond Hills Drive, Traverse City
- J&M Nameplate, Margaret Garavaglia, 5638 Apple Valley Road, Williamsburg
- Fresh Coast Floral Co., Stefanie Rutherford and John Wojnarski, 2325 Orchard Circle Drive, #10, Traverse City
- Turbo Computer Services, Brian Green, 5875 Mabel Road, Williamsburg
- Global Pressure Washing and Services, Chase Pankake, 212 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City
- Heritage Land Company, Stephen Cavender, 18328 Mission Road, Traverse City
- Tayda’s Cleaning Service, Mikayla Kaley, 11337 Riley Road, Interlochen
Assumed Names: 03/26/2021
Mark Urban
Business writer
