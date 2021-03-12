From Staff Reports
- TC Rustics Cedar & Log Products, Tom Troxell, 1808 North U.S. 31 South, Traverse City
- Bill’s Electronic & Marine Repair, William Gauthier, 934 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
- DH Cabinetry, Dennis Hall, 343 Dubonnet Trail, Interlochen
- Centered Collections, Amy Wilde, 2150 Abbie Lane, Traverse City
- Accupro HVAC, Benjamin Guertin, 5602 Williamsburg Road, Williamsburg
- KC Construction, Kevin Chouinard, 4951 Blair Townhall Road, Traverse City
- Stitched Impressions, Rebecca Sanford, 6040 Culver Road, Traverse City
- Mesyn Builders, Ryan Mesyn, 321 Shelby St., Fife Lake
- Top Notch Tile, Ethan Carlino, 2842 Mayfield Road, P.O. Box 174, Mayfield
- FuncoToys.com, Adam Cyr and Jason Cyr, 715 Fern St., Apt. 16, Traverse City
- Rus-D’s Services, Dorothy Westcott and Charles Westcott, 11634 Happy Road, Thompsonville
- Blue Mountain River, Chris Rittenhouse, 1719 Indian Woods Drive, Traverse City
- Beez Custom Paint, Bradley Mathis, 1381 Keystone Road #4, Traverse City
- Up North Logging, Jerry Hejnal, 303 Oak St., Fife Lake
- Timber Plus, Jacob Anderson, 1035 Walnut St., Traverse City
