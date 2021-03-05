- Pride Lawncare, Jessie Buyze, 5181 Narrow Drive, Traverse City
- Blue Water Lawn Maintenance and Snowplowing, Emil Ergang III, 2692 Cathedral Ave., Interlochen
- For Sons Co,, Ann Wilkins, 610 N. Madison St., Traverse City
- AJW Drafting Services, Anita Wiltse and Edward Wiltse, 4334 Carlson Drive, Traverse City
- Better Office Solutions, Lori Tulppo, 4151 Harrand Road, Kingsley
- Hair Design by Lindsey, Lindsey Ciszewski, 2042 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Cherry Knoll Farm Bed and Breakfast, Joan Demlow and James Demlow, 2856 Hammond Road East, Traverse City
- New Ewe (The), Jame McCall, 3499 Kennedy Place, Williamsburg
- DeWitt Framing, Dustin DeWitt, 404 N. Brownson Ave., Kingsley
- Ray’s Towing, Raymond Philo, 9745 Fourth St., Interlochen
- Edwardson Home Inspection, James Edwardson Jr., 1470 Bass Lake Road, Traverse City
- Professional Construction Services, Jason Beckham and Conway Arnold III, 2377 Friendship Drive, Traverse City
- Traverse Apparel, David Kenny, 1322 Sharkey Hill Road, Traverse City
- Bayside Industries, James Moriarty, 921 Mitchell St., Traverse City
- H2O Sports Rentals, Nick McAllister, 2411 Slocum Road, Kingsley
- Carl’s Tree Service, Carl Mallison, 2770 Harbor Hill Drive, #102, Traverse City
- Security-For Life, Scott Sillman, 3585 Bunker Hill Road, Suite #401, Acme
Assumed Names: 03/05/2021
