  • Dan the Tile Man, Daniel Marois, 815 Lake George Trail, Traverse City
  • Garza’s Construction, Nick Garza, 4334 Goldenrod Drive, Traverse City
  • Irish Woodworks, Derek L’estrange, 2833 E. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
  • Rockhill Studio, Rebecca Kenny and David Kenny, 1322 Sharkey Road, Traverse City
  • Supreme Cleaning Service, Angela Campbell, 5376 Karlin Road, Interlochen
  • Gardening Grove (The), Judith Grove, 4887 David Drive, Williamsburg
  • Midway Outdoor Supply, Philip Williams, 11965 U.S. 131, Fife Lake
  • Cal B, Calvin Bossingham, 102 Pearl St., Kingsley
  • Barnyard Chapel, Deborah Stepke, 4751 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
  • Skegemog’s Railroad Avenue Gardens, Thomas Hager, 648 Railroad Place, Traverse City
  • BLSE Products, Bryan Sleder, 2655 Hammond Road East, Traverse City

