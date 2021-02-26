- Dan the Tile Man, Daniel Marois, 815 Lake George Trail, Traverse City
- Garza’s Construction, Nick Garza, 4334 Goldenrod Drive, Traverse City
- Irish Woodworks, Derek L’estrange, 2833 E. Long Lake Road, Traverse City
- Rockhill Studio, Rebecca Kenny and David Kenny, 1322 Sharkey Road, Traverse City
- Supreme Cleaning Service, Angela Campbell, 5376 Karlin Road, Interlochen
- Gardening Grove (The), Judith Grove, 4887 David Drive, Williamsburg
- Midway Outdoor Supply, Philip Williams, 11965 U.S. 131, Fife Lake
- Cal B, Calvin Bossingham, 102 Pearl St., Kingsley
- Barnyard Chapel, Deborah Stepke, 4751 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
- Skegemog’s Railroad Avenue Gardens, Thomas Hager, 648 Railroad Place, Traverse City
- BLSE Products, Bryan Sleder, 2655 Hammond Road East, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 02/26/2021
Tags
Trending Video
Mark Urban
Business writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Chick-fil-A eyes new location in Garfield Township
- Tree-killing invasive species found in Benzie County at Sleeping Bear Dunes
- 'We got this:' Texas' hard freeze strands Michigan couple
- Benzie company cited for air quality rules violations
- Maxbauer's to add second location
- Prep basketball leaders: 02/21/2021
- Munson laundry service to close
- American Eagle flies to Manistee, Benzie counties
- Michigan Attorney General reviewing Clous incident
- Insults, coarse language mar Elk Rapids Library lease discussions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.