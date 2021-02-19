From Staff Reports
- Shultz Orchard, David Shultz, 3728 Old Mission Road, Traverse City
- Northern Holding Partnership, Garrett Arnold, Jr., 6702 Mission Ridge, Traverse City
- Northern Building Services, Michael Driscoll, 871 Oakdale Drive, Traverse City
- Up North Vinyl, Lauren Garvey, 6384 Elkview Drive, Williamsburg
- Sullivan Marketing, Shirley Sullivan, 14325 Center Road, Traverse City
- Custom Interiors, John Kessel, 626 S. Rusch Road, Traverse City
- Blast It All Stone & Masonry Repair & Service, Joseph Dunnill, 5420 Lautner Road, Williamsburg
- Flying Cranes Farm, Rosalie Bower and Vincent Meyer, 7390 S. M-37, Kingsley
- Care Management Services, Beth Rideout, 2265 W. Carriage Hill Drive, Traverse City
- Shopify Solutions, Matthew Ide, 1041 Washington St., Traverse City
- A B Computer Services, Adam Baker, 820 Glenview Lane, Traverse City
- KDM Flooring, Killian Maddix, 1602 Crescent St., Traverse City
- Joe’s Lawn Service, Joe Breech, 3404 Fish Creek Road, Traverse City
- Pathways for the Journey, Gary Hamp, 245 Rosebud Court, Traverse City
- Internal Security Solutions, Jamie Mullin and James Mullin, 330 E. State St., Fife Lake
- Artipelago (The), Alexandria Brie, 4261 Bartlett Road, Williamsburg
- Midas Muffler Shop, Gerald Roster and Kathy Roster, 7730 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
