  • La Reyna, Nick Oswald and Cinthia Maturino, 4056 Edwin Blvd., Grawn
  • Good Juju Media, Annette Thompson, 600 N. West Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
  • Cookie Bottom Baked Goods, Annette Thompson and Lesley Murphy, 621 Riverine Drive #201, Traverse City
  • Cleaning and Care by Clare, Clare Wescott, 3276 Hunters Ridge, Traverse City
  • Functional Therapy, Jennifer Johnson, 841 Bates St., Traverse City
  • Wild Hare Botanicals, Bridgette Jones, 11473 Riley Road, Interlochen
  • Countryside Knitsus, Susan Fluette, 7532 Wilson Road, Buckley
  • Films by Madison, Madison Bluemel, 1733 Carlisle Farms Drive, Traverse City
  • Outlaws and Angels Home Improvement, Corey Clark, 858 Gladewood Lane, Traverse City

