  • Primrose Party Co., Pajas Rose Erickson, 2883 Princeton Drive, Traverse City
  • Yankee’s Lakeview Orchard, Gary Yankee, 8844 Palaestrum Road, Williamsburg
  • Sleepy Willow, Adrienne Perri, 7555 Cedar Run Road, Traverse City
  • Alliance Spa Consulting, Dawn Pater, 115 Wooded Valley Drive, Traverse City
  • K & K Maintenance & Construction, Kenneth Konstanzer, 6225 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
  • White Oak Photography, Christopher Brown, 1852 White Oak Lane, Interlochen
  • Lehn Farms, Daryl Lehn, 2810 E. M-113, Kingsley
  • The Salient Group, Steve Stannard, 1016 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City
  • Parsons Law Firm PLC, Grant Parsons, 520 S. Union St., Traverse City
  • Stone-Marshall Media, Ella Stone and Vincent Zirih, 124 N. Monroe St., Traverse City
  • Green & Blue, Scott Williams, 2889 Holiday Pines Road, Traverse City
  • Sawyer Building & Design, Sawyer Hentschel, 1891 Radcliff Road, Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you