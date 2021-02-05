- All Pro Spray Foam Insulation, Royce Matheson, 775 NW Silver Lake Road, Traverse City
- Buck Construction, Bradley Buck, 2143 Laura Drive, Traverse City
- High-End Painting, Matthew Maunu, 1446 Autumn Trail, Traverse City
- Peninsula Petoskey Co., Julie Clark, 9421 Center Road, Traverse City
- The Chef’s In, Kurt Gardiner and Sara Gardiner, 519 W. Front St., Traverse City
- Williamsburg Mini Storage, Robert Rauch, 10800 M-72 East, Williamsburg
- Nuisance Animal Control, Roy Reed, 111 Fisher Road, Traverse City
- On Top Cleaning & Maintenance Services, Maria Simons and Justin Simons, 1148 Townhouse Lane, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 02/05/2021
