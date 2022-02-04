- Maewood Inspirations, Clara Kolle, 5482 Lone Beech Drive, Traverse City
- Durecki’s Woodworking, Robert Durecki, 8453 Westminster Road, Kingsley
- Long Acre Farms, Matthew Breithaupt, 9700 Ramsay Road, Buckley
- KB’s Keep It Clean Service, Krystal Beehler, 2794 Mady Lane, Traverse City
- Carol Murray Jewelry, Carol Murray, 1495 Newport St. #6, Traverse City
- MAGA Transport, Justin Molby, 10430 Gray Fox Drive, Traverse City
- Starkey Air B&B Rentals, Marlin Stuckey, 5078 Lackey Road, Williamsburg
- Individualist Interiors, Christianne Minervini, 118 E. 17th St., Traverse City
Assumed Names: 02/04/2022
