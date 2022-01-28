- Sleepytime Press, Bill Smith, 8489 Timbers Trail, Traverse City
- Sashay Quartet, Debra Densmore, 1477 Newport St., #7, Traverse City
- Styles by Marlee, Marlee Larosa, 1019 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Pure North Cleaning Company, Tara Beaubien, 204 Sherman Ave., Mesick
- Luca Construction, Shawn Luca, 2537 Twin Bay Drive, Traverse City
- Allin Griffis Cleaning Services, Allin Griffis, 2896 Glenn Drive, #8, P.O. Box 6961, Traverse City
- Cycle-Moore Legacy, Earl Carmien, 11075 U.S. 31 South, Interlochen
- Tashia Lynn Winstanley’s Cleaning Services, Tashia Winstanley, 891 E. South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Alpha Firearms Dealer, Damon Thayer, 2531 Four Mile Road North, Traverse City
- Fox Dairy & Grain, Bradley Fox, 8920 Fox Road, Buckley
- Wise Enterprise, D’Angelo Shigwadja, 1675 Compton Court, Grawn
- M & M Plumbing, Ronald Harrigan, 800 Trish Trail, Kingsley
- West Bay Web, Neal Carter, 5095 S. Colonial Drive, Traverse City
- Socialite (The), James Hawley III, 2480 Orchard Circle Drive, Apt. 9, Traverse City
- Terri Ann Jackson Cleaning Professional, Terri Jackson, 492 W. Potter Road, Traverse City
- Zap Painting and Trim, Matt Weinzapfel, 6217 Peggy Lane, Traverse City
- Dust Bunny Cleaners, Carolyn Knop and Victoria Sassano, 446 Island View Drive, Traverse City
- AAA GT Painting, Derek Martinez, 4464 Wyatt Road, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 01/28/2022
Tags
Trending Video
Mark Urban
Business writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Northern Michigan schools ask for flexibility
- Pair of northern Michigan skiers prepare for first Olympics
- Record-Eagle basketball leaders
- Ordinances, Funding, and Dealmaking Hold Up Progress on Affordable Housing
- Authorities: Man brandishes handgun at women after argument
- TC faces another tall buildings lawsuit
- A tale of two pandemics: Fighting a pandemic then and now
- GTC District 4 commissioner faces primary challenger
- Climate change threatens Great Lakes Anishinaabek culture
- Opinion: Don't rebuild Parkway without public input
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.