  • Eastfield Storage South, James Legato, 3767 Blair Townhall Rd., Traverse City
  • Piping Plover Prints, Susan Kirt, 6757 Franklin Woods Drive, P.O. Box 1127, Traverse City
  • Schaudt’s Auto Service, Jeremy Schaudt, 17 Peninsula Trail, Traverse City
  • JD Home, Joy Driver, 1238 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City
  • KS Services, Karter Santigo, 5015 Highland Drive, Traverse City
  • Cherry Blossom Boutique, Janette Halligan, 4297 E. Timberwood Drive, Traverse City
  • Maria Bell Services, Maria Bell, 2294 Friendship Drive, Traverse City
  • The Styles Inn, Sue Freer, 411 S. Union St., Traverse City
  • Begin Adventures, Blake Begin and Danielle Begin, 10699 Picket Hinge, Traverse City
  • Serenity’s Path, Tracey Sivek, 1489 Andrew Place, Traverse City
  • Kate Brow Studio, Kaitlynn Brow, 3375 Harrand Estates, Kingsley

