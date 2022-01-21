- Eastfield Storage South, James Legato, 3767 Blair Townhall Rd., Traverse City
- Piping Plover Prints, Susan Kirt, 6757 Franklin Woods Drive, P.O. Box 1127, Traverse City
- Schaudt’s Auto Service, Jeremy Schaudt, 17 Peninsula Trail, Traverse City
- JD Home, Joy Driver, 1238 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City
- KS Services, Karter Santigo, 5015 Highland Drive, Traverse City
- Cherry Blossom Boutique, Janette Halligan, 4297 E. Timberwood Drive, Traverse City
- Maria Bell Services, Maria Bell, 2294 Friendship Drive, Traverse City
- The Styles Inn, Sue Freer, 411 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Begin Adventures, Blake Begin and Danielle Begin, 10699 Picket Hinge, Traverse City
- Serenity’s Path, Tracey Sivek, 1489 Andrew Place, Traverse City
- Kate Brow Studio, Kaitlynn Brow, 3375 Harrand Estates, Kingsley
top story
Assumed Names: 01/21/2022
Tags
Trending Video
Mark Urban
Business writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Life as I know it: Lockdown drill thoughts from the sub
- Drop in Munson COVID-19 hospitalizations due to deaths
- TCAPS trustees debate Moon Mohr’s social media
- Traverse City Record-Eagle basketball leaders
- Futures File: Perfect storm for higher lumber prices
- King of the Castle: Pietrangelo builds own college team from ground up
- Suspicious-looking snails spur 'sinking feeling'
- New location for LUXBODY
- Building better mental health care
- Boyne's girls wrestling tourney draws 25 teams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.