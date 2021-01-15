  • Erickson’s Salvage, Donald Erickson, 8130 Erickson Road, Williamsburg
  • Street Team, Michael Drilling and Benjamin Street, 522 E. Front St., Traverse City
  • Johnecare, Susy Williams, 4103 E. Duck Lake Road, Grawn
  • Maguires Beauty Services, Stephanie Maguire, 1128 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
  • Amp Jewelry, Amanda Martin, 2690 Shenandoah Dr., Traverse City
  • DR Painting, David Rice, 10660 Diamond Park Road, Interlochen
  • Carrie Lynn’s Photography, Carrie Nedo, 11091 Emerald Forest Lane, Interlochen
  • Denali + Co., Kristen Hains, 519 Terrace Drive, Traverse City
  • Northern Michigan Property Maintenance and Cleaning, Richard Cebula III and Casey Councilor, 1954 County Road 633, Grawn
  • Organize, Tanya Nelson, 3358 Pembrook Drive, Traverse City
  • 1703 Custom Creations, Amber Atwood and Kaitlyn Bembeneck, 1703 Grays Lane, Kingsley

