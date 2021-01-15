- Erickson’s Salvage, Donald Erickson, 8130 Erickson Road, Williamsburg
- Street Team, Michael Drilling and Benjamin Street, 522 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Johnecare, Susy Williams, 4103 E. Duck Lake Road, Grawn
- Maguires Beauty Services, Stephanie Maguire, 1128 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Amp Jewelry, Amanda Martin, 2690 Shenandoah Dr., Traverse City
- DR Painting, David Rice, 10660 Diamond Park Road, Interlochen
- Carrie Lynn’s Photography, Carrie Nedo, 11091 Emerald Forest Lane, Interlochen
- Denali + Co., Kristen Hains, 519 Terrace Drive, Traverse City
- Northern Michigan Property Maintenance and Cleaning, Richard Cebula III and Casey Councilor, 1954 County Road 633, Grawn
- Organize, Tanya Nelson, 3358 Pembrook Drive, Traverse City
- 1703 Custom Creations, Amber Atwood and Kaitlyn Bembeneck, 1703 Grays Lane, Kingsley
assumed names
Assumed Names: 01/15/2021
Mark Urban
Business writer
