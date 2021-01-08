- J&K Property Management, Kara Austin and Joshua Austin, 1233 Lynn Lane, Traverse City
- Staffed4U, Lindsay Harisock, 801 S. Garfield, #182, Traverse City
- Land Company of Michigan, Dicran Doumanian, 20276 Center Road, Traverse City
- Wildfishing Guide Service, David Rose, 1722 W. Brentwood St., Grawn
- Bay Econometrics, Richard Marr, 369 Knollwood Drive, Traverse City
- Wood and Thread, Matthew Holcomb, 4692 Brackett Road, Williamsburg
- Lucy, Nunzia Northrop, 857 Woodcreek Blvd., Traverse City
- Gramma’s Garden, Lylian Layer, 10222 M-186, Fife Lake
Assumed Names: 01/08/2021
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
