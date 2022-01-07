- Hobbyshop Motorsports (The), Matthew Kantz, 6415 N. Summit City Road, Kingsley
- Smith Oil & Gas, Louis Smith, 14 Peninsula Hills Drive, Traverse City
- St. Hildegard Music Trust, Adam Begley, 15419 Dunn Drive, Traverse City
- T’s Cleans, Tara Kruse, 4411 E. Buttercup Lane, Traverse City
- Traverse City Leather Co., Evan Urchick, 646 E. Eighth St., Traverse City
- Pine Ridge Cabins, Linda Steele-Grignon, 5702 Pinecone Road, Interlochen
- Elise Rose Cookie Co., Elise Jandreski, 5214 Chestnut Court, Traverse City
- Prime Time Paint Co., Robert Barnes III, 1231 Lake Ridge Circle, Traverse City
- A Helping Hand Home and Garden, Krysta Klang, 1237 Manitou Drive, Traverse City
- Templeton Properties, J. Dean Templeton and J. Blake Templeton, 2436 Field Road, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 01/07/2022
