TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan Waterfront Restaurant & Tavern is set for an August opening inside the Delamar Traverse City hotel.
Two Artisan locations already are in operation, in West Hartford and Southport, Connecticut. It is billed as a casual fine dining restaurant.
“We think that you know there’s certainly an opportunity to have a waterfront and fine dining experience (in) Traverse City,” Mike Scandariato, general manager of the hotel, told the Record-Eagle.
He called the Artisan a “game changer” for how locals can utilize the hotel.
“It is the culmination of a shared vision of a remarkably talented team and will hopefully build upon the critical success of our other restaurants in Connecticut,” Charles Mallory, founder of the Greenwich Hospitality Group, said in a release.
“We are graced with a truly beautiful location on West Bay with magnificent views and outdoor dining that is unparalleled. The seamless synergy between Artisan and our hotel, Delamar Traverse City, makes staying at the hotel, dining at Artisan, or hosting a private event, whether large or small, a remarkable experience for residents and visitors alike.”
The restaurant will feature Great Lakes-inspired cuisine, artfully prepared by Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer.
Artisan is a collaboration between Mallory, Kieffer and restaurateurs Rick Wahlstedt and Joe King.
It will have 300 seats including casual and elegant settings indoors and outdoors. The property features shoreside views of West Grand Traverse Bay.
Artisan’s menu is being designed to reflect the rhythm of the seasons with local seafood, farm-fresh fare from an onsite garden and local farms, and homemade pastries. Some signature dishes will include a Great Lakes Chowder ladled over a mound of smoked whitefish and served with fennel crackers; a Michigan Lobster Roll, adroitly replacing lobster with whitefish, made with apples, corn, fennel, dill, served on grilled brioche and topped with crispy shallots; and Artisan Cioppino, a mélange of calamari, shrimp and mussels with seasonal walleye or lake trout.
“It’s exciting to add a Midwest perspective to Artisan’s New England favorites and create new recipes that use ingredients and flavors indigenous to the region,” said Kieffer.
Various menu items will feature Otto’s organic chicken, locally grown dried cherries, and desserts made with Moomer’s ice cream. Goat Bolognese, wild mushrooms and pasture-raised pork will be among fall menu highlights.
At 615 E. Front St., Artisan Waterfront Restaurant & Tavern will open starting with dinner. Soon after opening, it will add daily lunch service and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
More information is available at artisantc.com.
