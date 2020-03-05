Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of rain. High 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.