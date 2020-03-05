TRAVERSE CITY — All company-owned Art Van Furniture stores, including several in northern Michigan, will close and inventory will be liquidated in going-out-of-business sales.
Art Van Furniture currently operates stores in Alpena, Cadillac, East Tawas, Gaylord, Marquette, Petoskey, Sault Ste. Marie and Traverse City.
The 63,000-square-foot Art Van Furniture building at 1775 Oak Hollow Drive in Traverse City was built in 1998. An Art Van PureSleep store at 3675 N. U.S. 31 South in Traverse City also will close.
"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment," Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson, said in a release. "We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community."
Liquidation sales will begin March 6 at the company's stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. Affected stores operate as Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors.
Eight Wolf Furniture stores in Maryland and Virginia also will be closed. Some Levin & Wolf Furniture stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be sold to Robert Levin, pending court approval, the release stated.
"On behalf of the Company we want to offer our sincere appreciation to our employees for their dedication, commitment and hard work," Charles said in the release. "We also want to extend our gratitude to the many customers, vendors, franchisees, charities and communities who have supported these retailers."
Art Van founder Van Elslander died at age 87 in February 2018, about a year after Boston-based private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners bought the company for $550 million.
Elslander opened his first store in 1959. The company currently operates about 190 stores in nine states.
Thomas H. Lee Partners announced last month that it was exploring options to either sell the Art Van company or have it file for bankruptcy protection.
